SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County courthouse staff will receive a salary increase to bridge the gap between union contracts.

On July 1, 93 county employees in a variety of departments will receive a retention and recruitment increase that was approved on Tuesday in a 3-2 vote with Supervisors, Jeremy Taylor, Mark Nelson and Dan Bittinger voting for the payments, while supervisors Keith Radig and Matthew Ung voting against the increase.

Each individual will receive a $1,000 bonus from the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funding.

A majority of the individuals are part of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Union, or AFSCME.

Supervisors for the increase said these employees will receive a smaller increase than other collectively bargained employee contracts. Supervisors against the increase felt the staffing issues and pay disparity was not as exaggerated as previous recruitment and retention raise requests.

Local AFSCME Vice President Trevor Brass spoke to the supervisors on March 21 asking for a 4 percent merit increase for bargaining units that have not been targeted in previous salary increase attempts.

Brass said by making the county an attractive employer, it will receive more quality candidates for positions.

Christine Murphy with the recorder’s office said all employees will receive a 2.5 percent union negotiated annual increase, but will not cover the inflation increase that has occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pam Jensen said the recorder’s office is one of the busiest offices in the courthouse and was one of the only courthouses open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the other offices included in the request, Jensen said they are all underpaid.

A potential solution was brought forward by supervisors Taylor and Nelson on Tuesday as a bridge between union negotiations. The current AFSCME contract has a negotiated 2.5 percent increase and expires in 2024.

To avoid reopening the contracts or waiting until negotiations take place, Taylor suggested using American Rescue Plan Act funding that is intended to recruit and retain employees for this bridge, which wouldn’t impact property taxpayers and help the employees.

“I realize this isn’t a perfect solution by any means, but we are trying to implement something that will be fair to the extent that we can and we have these sorts of funds available,” he said.

He added the board cannot continue to keep up with every request, especially outside of the collective bargaining process, but can use the one-time ARPA funding while it remains.

Taylor said the AFSCME union employees will not receive a percentage increase that is as large as the other collectively bargained contract.

Nelson said these types of issues are what the ARPA funds were intended and believed it was a perfect use for the funds.

The board has previously provided bonuses and pay increases to the county attorney’s office due to significant short staffing, a $1,000 bonus in 2022 to county union employees for retention, and an 8 percent wage increase in 2022 for the sheriff’s office to also recruit and retain employees, all using ARPA funds.

Board Chair Ung said in the past the use of ARPA funds for employee wages has been made for groups that have demonstrated exaggerated staffing issues and the union contracts had two or three years left before renegotiation.

“This is about a year left in this contract,” Ung said. He added that the situation does not have the same “extraordinary measures” as previous requests.

Bittinger said he was concerned that continuing to give merit or inflation bonuses outside of union contract negotiations would set a precedent, but said he would support the increase.

Radig said he would not support the bonuses because he spent time last year seeing where the county positions ranked compared to those in other counties and the private sector.

“A lot of the positions here were seen as right in line or even above average as to where they fit in the market or even in the county government sector,” he said.

Julie Dake Abel, the AFSCME union representative for the discussed county employees, said the employees did not take the request lightly but knew that there was a way to bridge the gap between negotiated wages and inflation, especially with APRA money available.