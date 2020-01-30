Vice president Pence rallies evangelicals in Sioux City for Trump as most "pro-religious liberty" president

SIOUX CITY -- Two prayers preceded the event, and once Vice President Mike Pence was nearly done speaking to 400 people in Sioux City, he also encouraged people to pray for a good outcome as the long year of the 2020 election plays out.
Speaking in the Evangelicals For Trump event that he called "this great new coalition," Pence said people should connect with neighbors to push for the re-election of President Donald Trump.
"I would encourage you to have that other kind of faith. If you are inclined, to bow the head and bend the knee, over the next year to this election, I would encourage you to do it... Let's pray for America and pray for all of the American people."
Thirty minutes earlier, Pence began the event by setting the tone at Country Celebrations Event Center, saying, "I am a Christian, I am a conservative and I am a Republican, in that order."
Not that there wasn't a good dose of touting the Republican Trump administration in a crowd where red "Make America Great Again" caps were worn. Pence rolled through a list of accomplishments over the three years of the Trump administration. He said that includes a booming economy, the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, the 2017 tax cutting package, high military and defense spending, beginning to build a wall on the Mexican border to aid a tough stance on immigration and "standing shoulder to shoulder" with Israel as an ally.
"We've made America great again. But to keep America great," Pence said, citing the campaign slogans for 2016 and 2020, Iowans need to participate in the Monday caucuses.
A chant of "Four more years, four more years, four more years," broke out, and Pence continued, "It is going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp."
Pence turned to more talk on the role of religion.
"We have stood for all the values that have made America great, and that includes the first freedom, the freedom of religion. And I promise you, with this president and this vice president, we will always defend the freedom of religion of every American, of every faith, so help us God," he said,
Pence touched briefly on the high-profile machinations in the U.S. Senate, as the impeachment trial of Trump continues. He called the impeachment attempt by Democrats a "sham" and "shameful."
"They are trying to impeach this president, because they know they can't defeat this president," said Pence, who was governor of Indiana prior to becoming vice president.
The House impeached Trump over allegations he withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country's president to investigate a potential political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, in the 2020 election. Important Senate votes are happening over upcoming days.
The second prayer in the event came from Robert Jeffress, senior pastor for the 14,000 member First Baptist Church in Dallas. Jeffress derided how Democrats "believe in abortion for any reason" and praised how Trump has nominated two U.S. Supreme Court justices who are anti-abortion.
“President Donald Trump is the most pro-Israel, pro-religious, pro-life president in history," Jeffress said.
The pastor added that Trump and Pence "are on the right side of almighty God."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was the person to introduce Pence. Reynolds cited pride in signing a fetal heartbeat bill and her nominations “reshaping our courts.”
Grady Marx, of Sioux City, was glad he saw Pence speak in his first-ever event in Sioux City, and liked all he heard.
"Everything -- everything was great, everything was true, no spin," Marx said.
The Pence event was among recent activity by Trump's team in Sioux City to make sure Republicans don't forget they have caucuses also on Monday, that it's not just a Democratic competition with a huge field of jockeying candidates. Two weeks ago, Lara Trump, a daughter-in-law to the president, was in Sioux City to boost his campaign, also held at Country Celebrations Event Center.
Earlier in Sioux City event in January, Bill Weld, who faces long odds as a Republican challenging Trump for the party's nomination, said he's a good alternative to a president he says sought election interference from a foreign country and demeans many groups of Americans.
Another Republican in the field is former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, who sent out a Wednesday release showing he's holding eight events in Iowa through Sunday, and asserted Trump was "fearfully" sending surrogates to Iowa.