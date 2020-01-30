Vice president Pence rallies evangelicals in Sioux City for Trump as most "pro-religious liberty" president

"We've made America great again. But to keep America great," Pence said, citing the campaign slogans for 2016 and 2020, Iowans need to participate in the Monday caucuses.

A chant of "Four more years, four more years, four more years," broke out, and Pence continued, "It is going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp."

Pence turned to more talk on the role of religion.

"We have stood for all the values that have made America great, and that includes the first freedom, the freedom of religion. And I promise you, with this president and this vice president, we will always defend the freedom of religion of every American, of every faith, so help us God," he said,

Pence touched briefly on the high-profile machinations in the U.S. Senate, as the impeachment trial of Trump continues. He called the impeachment attempt by Democrats a "sham" and "shameful."

"They are trying to impeach this president, because they know they can't defeat this president," said Pence, who was governor of Indiana prior to becoming vice president.