 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vigil for Ginsburg to be held Saturday in Sioux City
View Comments
alert

Vigil for Ginsburg to be held Saturday in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1/Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg applauds after a performance in her honor after she spoke about her life and work during a discussion April 6, 2018, at Georgetown Law School in Washington. 

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY --A vigil will be held for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in downtown Sioux City on Saturday evening.

Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington.

Ginsburg, who was 87, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

The vigil will be held for an hour beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill of Rights Monument, adjacent to the Sioux City Public Museum, at the corner of Sixth and Douglas streets. Organizers said participants are expected to wear face masks and follow social distancing, due to community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The governors of Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska on Saturday morning announced that flags are to be flown at half staff to honor Ginsburg.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Justice Ginsburg dies at 87
National

Justice Ginsburg dies at 87

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: J.D. Scholten talks about Congressman Steve King losing his seat in the primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News