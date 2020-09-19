Vigil for Ginsburg to be held Saturday in Sioux City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY --A vigil will be held for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in downtown Sioux City on Saturday evening.

Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington.

Ginsburg, who was 87, died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

The vigil will be held for an hour beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Bill of Rights Monument, adjacent to the Sioux City Public Museum, at the corner of Sixth and Douglas streets. Organizers said participants are expected to wear face masks and follow social distancing, due to community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The governors of Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska on Saturday morning announced that flags are to be flown at half staff to honor Ginsburg.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.