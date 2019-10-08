SIOUX CITY -- Voters in Sioux City today will narrow the field of City Council candidates from five to two.
For the single open seat this year, Councilwoman Rhonda Capron is competing with four challengers -- Michael Bayala, an accountant; Rosario Perez Jr., a local hip-hop artist also known as Rev; Julie Schoenherr, owner of SoHo Kitchen & Bar; and Michael O'Connor, a Native American activist, writer and artist.
Polls are open today until 8 p.m.
The top two vote-getters primary will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Since only two candidates filed in the mayoral race, Mayor Bob Scott and challenger Maria Rundquist automatically advanced to the general election.
Scott, a businessman, will have served 15 years as mayor after his current term ends in 2020. Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business.
Scott ran unopposed in his last election in 2016, while Capron easily beat her challenger, Thomas Venesky, with 77 percent of the vote.