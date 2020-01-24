Voting registration of Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor is revoked

SIOUX CITY -- The voting registration of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor was cancelled on Friday morning, after a ruling by the county's top elections official after a rare hearing took place Thursday.
Gill, the county auditor, weighed various evidence, including water consumption history and a mortgage document, during the hearing, which followed a challenge filed by Maria Rundquist, a Sioux City resident who claimed state law should require Taylor to register at a different Sioux City address.
In a decision Gill sent to both Rundquist and Taylor, and which was posted on the Woodbury County's website, he wrote that the preponderence of evidence showed Taylor's voting residence should be his home on Christy Road, not the Grandview address where he is currently registered.
Gill in his ruling cited an exhibit from Thursday of Taylor's mortgage on the Christy Road home, which says that property must be used as his "principal residence."
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own two homes -- one at 3215 Grandview Blvd. that Taylor has had since 2003, and another at 5202 Christy Road, which the couple purchased in May 2019.
Rundquist filed a State of Iowa Voter Registration Challenge on the basis that Taylor wasn't a legal resident of the Grandview address that he used to register to vote.
During Thursday's testimony, Taylor said he has "taken great steps" to maintain his legal residency at the Grandview Boulevard home, staying there four nights per week, even though it's a hardship to miss his wife and six children, who spend 90 percent of their time in their larger home on Christy Road.
Gill said Taylor testified he intends to remain at the Grandview residence, and noted Rundquist gave evidence "which indicates that this may not always be the case." Gill said the 2019 mortgage showed differently.
"Mr. Taylor represented to his lender that his residence was located at 5202 Christy Road."
Rundquist introduced copies of city water bills that showed zeros for water consumption at the Grandview home for six of the last seven months ending on Jan. 3.
Gill wrote the Grandview address showed a "dramatic decrease in water consumption in June of 2019, the month after Mr. Taylor purchased the Christy Road property. This evidence is inconsistent with the testimony of Mr. Taylor which indicated he spends more than half of his nights at the Grandview Boulevard address."
During Thursday's hearing, Taylor also produced his drivers license, vehicle registration, pay stubs, mail and tax returns that all listed the Grandview address as his legal residence.
Gill wrote, "While these documents indicate the address various entities and organizations have on file for Mr. Taylor, they say nothing about where he was actually living." Gill's final conclusion followed that statement in the three-page ruling, saying Taylor's voting registration "is hereby cancelled."
Taylor cold not be immediately reached Friday morning.
The ruling is a setback for Taylor, while yet another important hearing concerning his residency beckons on Monday.
At 10 a.m. Monday in the county courthouse, a three-person panel comprised of county Attorney P.J. Jennings, county Treasurer Mike Clayton and Gill will hear a challenge filed by another citizen who claims that Taylor should be forced to resign from the board of supervisors because he no longer lives in the district in which he was elected in November 2018.
There also could be an impact on Taylor's candidacy for the Iowa 4th District congressional position.
Two months after winning his second term in Woodbury County's District 2 in November 2018, Taylor launched his campaign for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat held by Rep. Steve King. Three other Republican challengers also are seeking the party's nomination in the June primary.
In campaign finance disclosure documents for both his county office and the federal race, Taylor listed the house at 3215 Grandview Blvd. as his residence. The filing period for 2020 election candidates to file with the Iowa Secretary of State office runs from Feb. 24 through March 13.
In the Thursday hearing, Taylor submitted statements from five neighbors living in three homes in the 3200 block of Grandview who vouched for him. One resident, Toan Nguyen, said, "I see him come and go frequently and believe he resides in our neighborhood."
Speaking in support of Rundquist, Eric Wissling, who lives within a block of Taylor at 33rd Street, said he's driven by the Grandview home in recent weeks.
"I have not seen him in the neighborhood, anybody in the home, since last summer," Wissling said.
During Thursday's hearing, Gill cited county records that show Taylor listed his voter registration address at Grandview Boulevard in 2003, switched it to Pierce Street in 2010, switched back to Grandview in 2013, reverted to Pierce Street in 2015 and then back to Grandview in March 2018.
"The situation was, we were back and forth," Taylor explained under Gill's questioning.
Gill pointed to the rarity of voting registration challenges, saying it was only the second such challenge in his 24 years as county auditor.