Voting registration of Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor is revoked

Rundquist filed a State of Iowa Voter Registration Challenge on the basis that Taylor wasn't a legal resident of the Grandview address that he used to register to vote.

During Thursday's testimony, Taylor said he has "taken great steps" to maintain his legal residency at the Grandview Boulevard home, staying there four nights per week, even though it's a hardship to miss his wife and six children, who spend 90 percent of their time in their larger home on Christy Road.

Gill said Taylor testified he intends to remain at the Grandview residence, and noted Rundquist gave evidence "which indicates that this may not always be the case." Gill said the 2019 mortgage showed differently.

"Mr. Taylor represented to his lender that his residence was located at 5202 Christy Road."

Rundquist introduced copies of city water bills that showed zeros for water consumption at the Grandview home for six of the last seven months ending on Jan. 3.

Gill wrote the Grandview address showed a "dramatic decrease in water consumption in June of 2019, the month after Mr. Taylor purchased the Christy Road property. This evidence is inconsistent with the testimony of Mr. Taylor which indicated he spends more than half of his nights at the Grandview Boulevard address."