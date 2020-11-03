WATCH NOW: After weeks of early balloting, final day of voting plays out in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Amid reports of possible voter suppression nationally and record breaking early voting totals locally, the final day of voting resulted in balloting by Siouxland residents who preferred the in-person method at polling places Tuesday.
"I wanted to make sure I voted in person. You hear stories about it being tampered with," Janet Rohrbaugh, of Sioux City, said, as she voted at Spalding Park Elementary School.
"I always vote in person, so I know my vote got there," Katie Schuck said, as she voted at the same school.
In Woodbury County, Tuesday voting was held in 44 precincts covering 30 buildings, primarily schools in Sioux City and in city halls and community buildings in smaller towns. Polls were open for a total of 14 hours in Iowa, up through 9 p.m., and for 12 hours in both Nebraska and South Dakota.
Due to the realities of voting happening in the middle of a pandemic, at the Woodbury County precincts there were plastic barriers between workers and voters, hand sanitizer and face masks for people who didn't bring them as requested.
The big contest is whether Republican Donald Trump wins re-election, or if Democrat Joe Biden can seize the victory. There are a host of statehouse, congressional, county and city races in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, and early voting has been underway for weeks, as more than 93 million Americans had voted as the week began.
Workers at Spalding Park and the Lawton Friendship Center, in Lawton, Iowa, said there were people lined up when doors opened at 7 a.m.
"It has been very steady. There was a crush at 7 a.m.," Spalding Park poll worker Carrie Radloff said.
A 3 p.m., there had been 497 people who had voted in the two precincts housed at Spalding. At Lawton, by 2 p.m., the midpoint of the 14 hours, there had been 255 votes cast, which is more than in a typical election cycle.
Amy Mozingo, of Lawton, said 2020 is an important national election, "with the Trump presidency and everything that is going on."
Mozingo votes fairly frequently, but had a first when she pulled up near the Lawton site. She had a leg and foot injury, so she called into the polling place to see if she could get help with casting her ballot from her vehicle, which she could.
"Even though I could barely walk, I wanted to be out here and vote," Mozingo said.
Two poll workers came out and talked her through the voting process, then handed the ballot to Mozingo in her vehicle, and stood back to give her privacy to carry her vote.
"You are our first curbside," one of the workers told Mozingo.
"Otherwise, I probably wouldn't have been able to vote today," Mozingo said.
A few minutes before that, two men who knew each other joked aloud near the Lawton building entrance.
"Your Biden vote won't count," the first man said.
"I don't like either," the second guy replied.
"I know, isn't it ridiculous?" the first man said.
Shuck said the presence of coronavirus spread wasn't going to deter her from voting in person. She was a Trump voter, but not an overly enthusiastic one.
"Neither one of them are great. I voted for the one I think is not the worst of the two. I do not like Kamala (Harris, Biden's running mate)," Shuck said.
Paige Kolk, 19, of Sioux City, is a Morningside College student who was voting in a presidential election for the first time.
"I typically shy away from politics," Kolk said, since some intractable national issues don't seem to get solved by power politics.
She researched both candidates for a number of the electoral positions, and thought she would split her votes in large fashion.
"I ended up voting mostly Democrat," Kolk said.
On Monday, Auditor Pat Gill, Woodbury County's chief election official, said a record number of 26,534 early ballots cast, which surpassed his September prediction of 24,000 and the all-time county record too. The largest total of early votes previously cast came in November 2016, with 19,927.
Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dakota County Clerk Joan Spencer said the voting had been even more robust than she anticipated, which came on the heels of record early voting, with 2,920 ballots in as of the morning.
Spencer said people told her they chose early voting due to coronavirus concerns, so they wouldn't have to stand in line on election day and because they were unsure about the certainty of postal delivery.
Spencer said there were "little tiny hiccups" in pulling off the election Tuesday, including one precinct running out of ballots, but additional ones were quickly taken there.
