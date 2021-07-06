WATCH NOW: City prepares for arrival of wood-boring, ash tree-killing beetles

SIOUX CITY -- It's not a matter of if the emerald ash borer will arrive in Sioux City, but when.
This small, green, metallic invasive beetle is a stealth killer of ash trees, which make up an estimated 28 percent of the trees planted in the city's parks and along its streets. It's the predominant tree species in Iowa's fourth largest city.
The EAB, which came to the United States from China, was discovered near Detroit in 2002. Since then, it has been rapidly spreading throughout the country.
The beetle was first found in Iowa in 2010 on an island in the Mississippi River near the town of New Albin, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The EAB then moved westward through the state. As of this year, it has infected 81 of the state's 99 counties. Cherokee, Lyon and Pocahontas counties are among the most recent to fall victim to the wood-boring pest.
The EAB travels through flight and by people moving infested nursery stock, firewood, branches, chips or other ash wood. Council Bluffs and Alta, Iowa, as well as Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have already confirmed EAB infestations.
"It's coming," Sioux City parks maintenance supervisor Kelly Bach said of the EAB as he stood beneath an ash tree at Leif Erikson Park on the city's north side.
This particular ash tree towers high above the park's boundless playground, providing shade and tactile stimulation to the children who run around and climb on the equipment. Bach said it's one of the ash trees the city will save by injecting its trunk with insecticide when the EAB does arrive.
The City Council recently approved a motion to accept a revised EAB management plan for the city. That plan consists of allowing ash trees in unmaintained areas to be left as host trees to slow the spread of the EAB, injecting a larvae-killing chemical into ash trees the city wishes to save, and cutting down other ash trees and replacing them with another tree species.
"We are removing trees that are in the right of way in our park system. On an as-needed basis, we are evaluating them. There are some very healthy ash trees still in the right of way. We're not going to remove a clear-cut system like some towns have done," Bach explained. "There may be some left for host trees, because if you get everything cleared out around it, it's going to fly a mile to two miles and try to find a new host. To try to contain it a little bit, you leave some sacrificial trees."
The adult beetles live on the outside of trees and feed on the leaves during the summer months, while the larvae feed on the living plant tissue underneath the bark, according to the Iowa DNR. This tunneling and feeding activity of the larvae ultimately kills the trees within two years of infestation.
Bach said city staff are vigilant about looking for the telltale signs of the EAB, such as crown dieback, witches' broom -- a mass of shoots growing from a single point, S-shaped larval tunnels underneath bark, and D-shaped exit holes.
"Not just because you have a crown dieback does it mean that you have emerald ash borer," he said. "We haven't found D exit holes. We've seen the crown dieback. We've seen the basal sprouting. But, we've checked those trees and we have not found the other two items that you need to find before you really get into it."
Bach said the city will soon be launching a webpage with information about the EAB to educate residents who have ash trees on their properties. Like the city, Bach said those residents will have to determine when to remove trees. He said a tree's health, size and value are all factors that need to be considered.
"That's what we've been doing basically since 2005. We've got an ash tree, it's sort of in decent health, but not the best. Let's take out one of the three, replant, and then, in a few years, take another one and replant, so we don't lose that tree canopy so quickly like we saw in the '70s with Dutch elm disease," he said. "We want to slowly progress -- replace, remove, replace, remove."
Bach said the city is ironing out a tree replacement voucher program, which would allow property owners who cut down an ash tree to purchase another species of tree from a vendor at a reduced cost.
"We're still working through some of those details. That probably wouldn't start until we have identified the EAB," he said.