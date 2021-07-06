WATCH NOW: City prepares for arrival of wood-boring, ash tree-killing beetles

"Not just because you have a crown dieback does it mean that you have emerald ash borer," he said. "We haven't found D exit holes. We've seen the crown dieback. We've seen the basal sprouting. But, we've checked those trees and we have not found the other two items that you need to find before you really get into it."

Bach said the city will soon be launching a webpage with information about the EAB to educate residents who have ash trees on their properties. Like the city, Bach said those residents will have to determine when to remove trees. He said a tree's health, size and value are all factors that need to be considered.

"That's what we've been doing basically since 2005. We've got an ash tree, it's sort of in decent health, but not the best. Let's take out one of the three, replant, and then, in a few years, take another one and replant, so we don't lose that tree canopy so quickly like we saw in the '70s with Dutch elm disease," he said. "We want to slowly progress -- replace, remove, replace, remove."

Bach said the city is ironing out a tree replacement voucher program, which would allow property owners who cut down an ash tree to purchase another species of tree from a vendor at a reduced cost.

"We're still working through some of those details. That probably wouldn't start until we have identified the EAB," he said.

