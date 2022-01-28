WATCH NOW: Gov. Kim Reynolds heralds Sioux Center water treatment plant as "cornerstone of growth"

SIOUX CENTER -- Iowa Gov. Reynolds has said that the main theme of her recent "Condition of the State" address was about entrusting Iowans to build and nurture their own communities. On Friday morning, the first-term Republican leader showed up in Sioux Center to tout a project that's taken more than 30 years of building and nurturing.

Reynolds spoke at the town's water treatment plant to highlight the latest developments with the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System which, when fully finished, will run 45 million gallons a day through 20 cities and rural water systems in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota. In Iowa, the towns of Sioux Center and Hull are expected to be connected near the end of 2022 or into 2023 while Sheldon will be adding between 2023 and 2024 and Sibley will come on somewhere between 2024 and 2025. Incorporation for the project came in 1990 with authorization in 2000 and initial construction in 2004.

"(It) really does ensure that Iowans will be connected to clean drinking water," Reynolds said in the water facility which is right near the connection point for Sioux Center to receive water from the Lewis & Clark system.

Reynolds pointed out that the project is one of three water-related developments that is receiving $10 million or more from the state. Per a handout from Lewis & Clark Executive Director Troy Larson, $12 million from Iowa will go toward: "constructing three pump stations by Lebanon, Larchwood and Hull, as well as a ground storage reservoir near Hull and adding pumps to the Dove Avenue pump station." According to Reynolds, Dyersville will get $11 million for a utilities project aimed to bolster the Field of Dreams while Des Moines has $15 million coming its way for dam mitigation meant to compliment the Raccoon River.

The $12 million from the state is specifically for the expansion phase while the project is also using federal funding from the infrastructure bill to complete the base system. But the aforementioned handout notes: "Additional federal funding is needed." When Congress passed the bill in 2021, only two federal legislators from Iowa, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne voted for the $1 trillion plan.

During his time at the podium, Larson said the expansion is needed because droughts in the state made it clear to members of the system that more water would be needed.

"Hope that expansion is complete in eight to 10 years," Larson said.

Murray Hulstein, a chairman for the system, called the funding allotments the "latest example" of elected leaders in Iowa "putting words into action."

Following the speeches, Reynolds took just two questions from media in attendance. The second was asking the governor why water infrastructure was a top priority for her administration.

"One of the first bills I signed was a water quality bill," Reynolds said. "It's just really important if we want to continue to see growth in northwest Iowa."

The first question for Reynolds addressed the competing tax-cut plans that her party is currently floating down in Des Moines. "The fact that we're all talking about tax cuts, I think it's really exciting...It's an indication that we're going to get something done," she said.

The House Republican plan would gradually reduce the state tax on Iowa workers’ income until all workers’ income was taxed at 4%. The House Republican plan, according to a staff analysis, is estimated to provide $1.7 billion in tax relief — and thus a reduction in state revenue.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

