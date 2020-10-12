WATCH NOW: Greenfield in Sioux City says she opposes Supreme Court expansion

Currently in a competitive, high-stakes race against Joni Ernst, a Republican first-term incumbent, businesswoman Greenfield discussed her plans to help Iowans get back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic with an emphasis on health care, keeping workers safe and fixing the economy with a new stimulus package.

Saying health was on the minds of the people she's been meeting, Greenfield said she will do everything she can to protect the Affordable Care Act, including keeping the coverage of preexisting conditions. The Supreme Court will also soon take up a case related to that federal health law, which Greenfield said gives her concerns it could be overturned.

Greenfield is beginning to hold a few more public events, with coronavirus precautions. She also has run a blizzard of campaign ads, and is in a strong place financially, having announced that she brought in more than $28 million in fundraising over the three-month financial disclosure period that ended Sept. 30.

In addition to her Monday morning stop at Hardline Coffee Co., Greenfield was slated to be at Continue Care Home Infusion in Sioux City, tour a farm in Correctionville, and go to a small business in Denison before wrapping up with a tele-town hall with Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.