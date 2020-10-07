WATCH NOW: Janicek in Sioux City says he's 'perfect solution' for anti-Sasse Republicans in Nebraska

Janicek won the primary election to be the party's nominee, but the Nebraska Democratic Party disavowed Janicek after he sent sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer. Omaha professor Preston Love Jr. is the Democrats' preferred choice as a write-in candidate, and Janicek said he didn't see a need to drop out of the race.

"I made an awful text message," Janicek said, but he said that didn't rise to the necessity for him to drop out of the race. Janicek said one reason the state party pulled away from him is because he is a "conservative Democrat" on issues.

Janicek, 56, and a businessman who lives in Omaha, said he expects only a few people will write in Love's name, and also thinks he can oust Sasse.

"It is 2020 and I think anything can happen ... (Sasse) has a false sense of security in this election," Janicek said.

Also opposing Janicek and Sasse is Gene Sladek, of the Libertarian Party.