WATCH NOW: Jim Carlin, concerned with faith and freedom, seeks to climb the political ladder

He hung out his shingle at the Carlin Law Office, which specializes in medical malpractice and injury litigation.

In announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate, Carlin stressed he has been fighting for the "underdogs of this world" throughout his career as a trial attorney. He says he intends to do well by the "Forgotten Man," a concept that gained traction in the Roosevelt years and was revived more recently by Donald Trump.

In his announcement speech, he told the story of an anxious young woman who showed up at his office on a Friday night 19 years ago. The woman wanted to sue Planned Parenthood after she took a pregnancy test at one of their clinics eight weeks earlier and it came back negative. She later discovered she was, in fact, pregnant.

She was upset that she had little time left to get the abortion she said she needed because her husband had left her and she could not afford another child on her pizza-parlor wages.

Carlin asked the woman if she would consider giving up the baby for adoption. He offered to give the woman $500 a month until the baby was born and for "several months thereafter" if she did. The woman later gave birth to a daughter, who was adopted in Nebraska.