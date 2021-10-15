WATCH NOW: MercyOne's Wound Center expands availability for in-demand hyperbaric oxygen treatment

SIOUX CITY -- Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is critical in the fight to save limbs with non-healing wounds from being amputated.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center recently added a third hyperbaric oxygen (abbreviated HBO) chamber to its newly renovated Wound Center. The improvements include an expanded waiting area and additional privacy for patients, such as changing areas and privacy doors.

"Our waiting room before was actually too small for our patient volumes, so we had patients in our hallway," said Mike Garrett, an advanced registered nurse practitioner at the Wound Care Center. "The expansion of the waiting room, now allows for all of our patients to have a place to sit while they're waiting."

Garrett said the addition of a third hyperbaric oxygen chamber allows MercyOne to better meet the needs of the community and the region by allowing patients to receive treatment much sooner than they could before.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical treatment in which patients breathe 100 percent oxygen while under pressure in a hyperbaric chamber. The atmosphere in a hyperbaric chamber allows more oxygen to dissolve into the blood, which is then delivered to areas that are struggling to heal.

Beyond patients with diabetes, who have an infected wound, bone infection or maybe gangrene of a toe, Garrett said the Wound Center commonly serves patients who have received radiation to treat cancers of the head and neck region.

"Before they have surgery, especially oral surgery, many of the patients do a pre, post-HBO segment called the Marx protocol," Garrett said. "They do 20 HBO treatments before the surgery, and that strengthens the jaw and the bone and the mandible. And, then, after 10, which helps increase post procedural healing. So, if there's any bone exposed after surgery, it helps heal the gums up much faster."

In effort to meet the demand for services, in the past, Garrett said some Wound Center patients from the Orange City and Sioux Center received treatment at a half-day clinic at MercyOne Primghar. Others, he said, had to be referred outside the MercyOne system.

"We've had some people that maybe we could've probably have made a difference if we could've got them in a little bit faster. That's the biggest thing as a provider, you have this awesome treatment to offer people, but your hands are tied because you only have so many limited spaces. You can't pull somebody out to put another person in, so everybody has to kind of wait their turn."

Garrett said Medicare has become "very cost-conscious" by limiting the number of hyperbaric treatments to a maximum of 60 per person.

"If we have one person doing 60 treatments, and they're here for 12 weeks, Monday through Friday, that's basically a fourth of a year, potentially doing hyperbarics," he said. "Before, we had only eight slots, and I've increased it to 11, so that's really good."

Garrett said the addition of the third chamber also opened up additional treatment time slots that work better with some patients' schedules.

"For people that work or people that have children or part-time jobs, we now have other times, other than the standard times from before that maybe works better with someone's lifestyle or their job," he said.

Inside the chamber

MercyOne's hyperbaric chambers are monoplace, which means one patient lies down in the large glass tube at a time.

During their treatments, patients can watch TV on a flat screen affixed to the top of the chamber. Some bring their own movies to watch, according to Garrett, who said the pressure in the chamber is similar to the cabin pressure on an airplane -- so, patients will feel their ears pop.

"Once you get the pressure, then the time starts. Every 30 minutes, you have an air break. That's when you breathe regular air, so you don't build up too much oxygen for 90 minutes while you're in there," he said. "After the 90 minutes, you come out, your ears pop again, and then you're ready to go home."

Garrett said patients feel "really confident" when they're in the monoplace chamber. They aren't exposed to other patients, as they would be in a multiplace chamber, which hold more than one patient at a time.

"When you switch over to a multiplace, you can maybe have six or eight people. It's like a scuba diver dome that comes over and locks at the neck. You can sit and play cards with the guy next to you, but you have this thing around your neck," Garrett said. "For me, I don't like that claustrophobic feeling, so I like these much better. Plus, you're exposed to all the other people in there at the same time, where this is much safer, now."

