WATCH NOW: Moore seeks return to City Council

SIOUX CITY -- Dan Moore said he's seeking reelection to the City Council because he wants to continue contributing to Sioux City's development.

The 68-year-old Sioux City attorney cited the resurgence of the city's downtown, which he described as "beautiful," as an example. He said he takes great pride in the downtown and all that there is do there, but he also noted that the west side, Leeds, north side and Morningside neighborhoods have also grown under his leadership. He said he is proud of the infrastructure improvements that have occurred over the last four years, including street reconstruction.

"We've really given that priority -- the priority that it should have, because we're playing catch-up," Moore said. "The water and sewer utilities, we're updating those. They need to be updated. We're tired of water main breaks."

Moore, who is seeking his third, four-year term on the council, is vying for one of three open seats on the five-member council in the Nov. 2 general election, along with fellow incumbent Alex Watters and first-time candidates Ike Rayford and Matthew O'Kane.

Moore, who is the current Mayor Pro Tem, said he thoroughly enjoys serving the citizens and thinks he is responsive to them and a good listener. He said his law background sets him apart from the other candidates.

"I do my homework week in and week out. I read all of the materials. I study them. I try to find a better way to maybe resolve issues, make suggestions," he said.

Moore said he believes his voting has been "consistent" with the progress the city has made in economic development and other areas. If he voted against a big project involving infrastructure improvements, Moore said he did so because he thought the taxpayers were going to be "shorted" on the project and on the cost.

Quality of life enhancements, such as parks and trails, are just as important to him as improving streets and utilities, Moore said.

"Cone Park, for example, is a beautiful place. But, we have to make sure we have, in our budget, funds to maintain Cone Park so that it will always be kept up-to-date, that it will always look like new, and it will not be rundown or have to be replaced in a few years," he said. "I want to continue to do the quality of life enhancements."

Not only does Moore want to keep Sioux City's current residents here, he said he wants more people to move to the city, because he said it's a "great place to live, work and play."

"To accomplish that, we need amenities such as parks and recreational trails. We need recycling programs. We need to have a thriving downtown area for people to congregate and meet at the restaurants that we have, at the theaters that we have," he said.

Moore said the city has work to do to remedy its labor shortage, as well as its affordable housing and daycare shortages. While Moore said the city has done a "really good job" keeping its tax levy at the same level or reducing it year to year, he acknowledged that the high demand for housing is driving prices up and increasing assessments.

"That's a very difficult problem for local councils to deal with, because it's state law. There are equalization orders that are issued, where the fair market value should be 100 percent of what a seller is willing to sell, buyer is willing to buy. And, I wouldn't want to see a depressed market. I wouldn't want to see the prices go down. I think that would hurt us," he said. "Somehow, we still have to keep the level of governmental services to the citizens at the same level and still try to do it as cost-efficient as we possibly can."

Moore said he thinks the council should ask the state to take a look at how the current property tax structure is affecting seniors.

"Everyone wants to stay in their homes for as long as they can, but they do have the expenses. They have insurance coverage. They have property taxes. Well, the state could help us by looking at what our property tax statues are, and could we give some sort of a break to our seniors?" he said. "There are other states around the country that have that kind of program."

Ahead of the most recent Fourth of July holiday, Moore led a public service announcement campaign to encourage residents to adhere to the city's fireworks ordinance, but some individuals said it didn't do enough to curb illegal fireworks discharge. Moore said he thinks the current ordinance, which allows fireworks to be discharged only from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, is a "good compromise" and that the PSAs went "a long way" in educating residents.

"I think we should continue on that path. I think we need to probably look at increasing our fines that we issue to people, who insist on discharging fireworks at the illegal or not the allowed times," he said. "The real problem I struggle with is if we ban the discharge of fireworks, we still have the sale of fireworks and we're still going to have fireworks going off."

The times he has abstained from voting on a council agenda item, Moore said have involved his law firm's two major clients. He said he's "very astute" and "very keen" on not doing anything that would jeopardize his license to practice law.

"I'm going to continue that practice. For the most part, it has not hurt our decision-making," he said. "I think it's just a good practice for me to have, and I want to be a good role model for our people about if there is a conflict of interest, you acknowledge it and declare it and move forward."

