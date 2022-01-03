WATCH NOW: Moore, Watters, O'Kane take oath of office

SIOUX CITY — First-time Sioux City Councilman Matthew O’Kane said Monday he was "enamored" with the thought of spending the next four years representing the city he was born and raised in.

O’Kane, a 35-year-old K-12 virtual art teacher for the Sioux City Community School District, took the oath of ofﬁce in the City Council Chambers in front of a crowd of more than a dozen people, along with incumbents Dan Moore and Alex Watters.

In remarks made after the swearing in ceremony, which was conducted by District Judge John Ackerman, O'Kane acknowledged the "great progress" that has been made in the city.

"I want to keep that momentum and keep that growth exponential and equitable," O'Kane said. "I'm excited to be a part of the dialogue that moves the city forward."

The Nov. 2 municipal election suggested satisfaction with the direction of the five-member council. Moore and Watters easily topped the voting in a low-turnout election.

O’Kane, a political newcomer, grabbed the third open seat, narrowly beating Ike Rayford, another first-time candidate, by just 66 votes. O'Kane replaces Pete Groetken, a retired Sioux City police captain, who decided not to seek a third term.

Moore, who will again serve as Mayor Pro Tem, is beginning his third four-year term on the council, while Watters is embarking on his second full term after being appointed in early 2017 to fill the seat left vacant by Keith Radig.

"It's exciting to have you here," Watters said to O’Kane, after the two took their seats at their desks.

Watters, a 35-year-old who works as director of talent and community engagement at Morningside University, described being reelected to the council as "incredibly humbling." He said representing the community is not something he takes lightly.

"I think Sioux City is going through a tremendous transformation and real revitalization," he said. "It's just such an exciting time to be a part of that momentum."

Moore, a 68-year-old attorney, thanked the voters for their confidence and trust, as well as his own family for their support. Moore then displayed a handmade gavel that once belonged to Dr. David Paulsrud, who served on the council from May 13, 1987 to Dec. 31, 1991.

"We are here today because of those who cam before us," said Moore, who said Paulsrud gave him the gavel to use in his efforts to carry on the legacy of good governance in Sioux City. "This is a great city to be in. I'm so proud to be serving you."

