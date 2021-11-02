WATCH NOW: Moore, Watters, O'Kane win Sioux City Council seats

SIOUX CITY -- Voters returned incumbents Dan Moore and Alex Watters to the Sioux City Council and elected political newcomer Matthew O'Kane to the third open seat on the five-member council.

With all 17 precincts reporting, Moore led the four-candidate field with 4,486 votes, or 31 percent. Watters finished second with 4,216 votes, or 29 percent.

"I'm so excited to be serving another term -- four years. The public trust, the confidence that the public has in me, the voters have in me -- I'm very, very excited. I'm just really fired up to serve the citizens of Sioux City," Moore said as he stood in the Woodbury County Courthouse rotunda after the votes were counted.

O'Kane narrowly beat out Ike Rayford, another first-time candidate, by just 66 votes, according to unofficial results. O'Kane tallied 2,865 votes, compared to 2,799 votes for Rayford, as both candidates took about 19 percent.

Just 5,753, or 14.64 percent of the city's 39,289 registered voters cast ballots Tuesday.

"I'm happy," O'Kane said. "I'm glad people came out to vote, whether it was for me or not for me."

Voters on Tuesday could select up to three candidates on their ballots, with the top three vote-getters winning the at-large seats on the council, which is officially non-partisan.

Moore, who also serves as mayor pro-tem, Watters and O'Kane will take their new oaths of office in early January, joining holdover members Mayor Bob Scott and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr.

"I'm excited. I'm looking forward to working with (O'Kane)," Watters said. "The voting back of the two incumbents, I think, is a vote of confidence that the voters have. They appreciate the direction that we're going as a council and as a community. I think that we need to continue to lean in to some of those things, whether you're talking infrastructure, keeping taxes in check, or even the increase in quality of life amenities."

Moore, a 68-year-old Sioux City attorney, won his third, four-year term. Watters, a 35-year-old who works as director of talent and community engagement at Morningside University, captured his second, full term after first being appointed by the council to fill an unexpired term.

O'Kane, 35, will succeed Councilman Pete Groetken, who did not seek another term. O'Kane is a K-12 virtual art teacher for the Sioux City Community School District. His father, James D. O'Kane, once served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Rayford, 49, is a corporate audio visual technician who owns a corporate training and facilitation business. He is also president of the Sioux City chapter of the NAACP. While Rayford expressed disappointment in the results, he said he is proud of the campaign that he ran.

"No one wants to lose. I wanted to win," he said. "I think we ran a great campaign. We ran a great race. I can't complain about those that won."

