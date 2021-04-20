WATCH NOW: Playing cards settle tied North Sioux City mayoral election

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Patricia Teel won the North Sioux City mayor's race Tuesday by the luck of the draw.

After a vote recount ended in another tie, City Administrator Eric Christensen shuffled a deck of playing cards and had Teel and her opponent, Linda Cutsinger, each pick a card. Teel drew an ace of spades, which beat Cutsinger's four of spades.

"I thought all day, 'Just turn an ace. Just turn an ace,' and that's what I did," Teel said afterward. "I was OK with myself or Linda winning. I know her, and she would've been a good mayor, too."

Teel and Cutsinger entered the nonpartisan race for mayor around the same time back in February. North Sioux City's current mayor, Rodd Slater, did not seek re-election.

Teel, a 62-year-old who has managed and owned convenience stores, and Cutsinger, a 59-year-old who has worked at Vital Wellness Chiropractic for 10 years and has been a massage therapist for 25 years, each received 152 votes in the April 13 election.

Christensen told The Journal that Cutsinger officially requested the recount, but Teel was also agreeable to it.

