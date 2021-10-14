WATCH NOW: Rayford says he will bring "unity" to Sioux City Council if elected

SIOUX CITY -- Over the years, Ike Rayford said he has worked very hard to bring change to Sioux City.

Now, the audio visual technician, who owns a corporate training and facilitation business, feels the timing is right to continue those efforts as a member of the City Council.

"A lot of people have asked me and suggested that I run. After prayer and much thought and deliberation, I said, 'You know what? I think it's time,'" Rayford recalled during a recent interview at The Sioux City Journal.

The 49-year-old, who also serves as president of the Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP, is vying for one of three seats on the council in the Nov. 2 general election, along with fellow first-time candidate Matthew O'Kane and incumbents Dan Moore and Alex Watters.

Rayford said he would bring a wealth of experience in leadership training, conflict resolution and communication to public office. He noted that he understands how a big city works and said his diverse background, which allows him to connect with a variety of people, is something that sets him apart from the other candidates.

Rayford was among 14 Iowa officials named as members of the Law Enforcement Vision for Equality Task Force, which was started as a reaction to the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who died while in police custody. Rayford also worked with city leaders on the formation of the Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee, which provides guidance to the City Council on matters relating to diversity, inclusion and equity.

"I've worked with a lot of people across the board, across the spectrum; and I've learned how to build relationships. I think, unlike anyone we've ever had run or elected. I bring a level of togetherness and unity to that position and can and will," he said.

Rayford doesn't have any specific criticisms of the current council, since he said he "doesn't always know what all the situations and all the details are" concerning an issue.

"What I will say is that, far too often, politicians tend to do it their way and not always listen to everybody -- listen to the different opinions and thoughts. So, that's what I want to bring to the council -- someone who listens to the greater good and listens to the community as a whole," he said.

Sioux City's fireworks ordinance, for example, is one of those hot-button issues that Rayford wants to talk to people about.

Mayor Bob Scott has said he's ready to vote on an all-out ban on fireworks within city limits, after ordinance changes that penalize property owners who permit fireworks violations and a public service campaign failed to curb illegal fireworks discharge, according to some residents.

"I don't know what the right decision is at this point. But, I want to continue to talk to people on both sides of that situation," Rayford said. "Whatever seems to be the best for the greater good of people, that's the decision that I'll make and that's the vote that I'll vote."

If he is elected to the council, Rayford said his top priorities will be economic development and working with public safety officials.

"I've built a relationship with law enforcement. I'm currently serving on the Iowa law enforcement task force, and we're working on some things to really get Iowa on one page," he said. "I want to work on economic development. I truly believe we can do some things in this city that can help keep some of our talent, some of our kids."

Rayford said he wants to explore where students of local colleges go after they graduate and why many don't remain in Sioux City.

"One of the issues that I think as a whole Iowa has, but Sioux City, in particular, is a population issue. We have jobs. We don't have the workforce to be able to do those jobs," he said. "I want to try to work on some things to continue to keep people here, but bring high-paying jobs here. I will look real closely at the economic development department and see if there's things that we can do to just be a more competitive place to be. Especially when you think of Omaha and Sioux Falls, how do we compete with those places and keep our people here in Sioux City and Siouxland?"

Rayford addressed voters who might be concerned about his past criminal convictions, by saying, "I'm thankful for second chances," and, "That is not the person that I am today."

In 1999, a jury found Rayford guilty of neglect of a dependent person, a felony, and domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor. According to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in Woodbury County District Court, Rayford was involved in a disturbance with the mother of his son, as well as a police pursuit. Rayford's then-3-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle he was driving, which rammed a police vehicle.

In 2014, Rayford pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to felon in possession of a firearm and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of reckless use of a firearm. The charges stemmed from a fight with Rayford's adult son. According to police, the son pushed his father, who pointed a gun at him, and the weapon went off unintentionally. No one was hurt.

Iowa’s constitution says convicted of a felony permanently loses the right to vote or hold public office unless the governor restores those rights. Rayford said his voting rights were restored after he applied to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

"I've made some bad choices and decisions in my life, but I've come to realize that those choices don't define who I am today," Rayford said. "I have a lot of people who have shown support, because it's not a secret. I don't run from my past. I don't like it. If I could change it, I would. But, I accept it for what it is, and I'm more than happy to talk to anyone who would have some concerns."

