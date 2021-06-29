WATCH NOW: Sen. Cotton assails Biden over crime, border, tax proposals at Sioux Center event

"I said at the time, 'Maybe you should look into this lab in Wuhan as a possible origin of that virus.' And what did the media say? 'Oh, this is a bunch of lies, a conspiracy theory, xenophobia. It's racism,'" he said. "We were right and they were wrong. China has been lying all along."

Cotton said cities across the country are seeing a "crime wave of unprecedented proportion" because the Democrats have been letting criminals out of jail for years. He blasted the Biden administration for what he called "radical law enforcement policies."

"They're defunding the police. They're either taking money from them directly or driving so many of the men and women of law enforcement into early retirement. ... But I know that we Republicans here in Iowa and across the country will always back the blue," he said to thunderous applause.

The root causes of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border "live in the White House," according to Cotton, who told those gathered that the Biden administration inherited the "most secure border in modern times." Cotton also called President Joe Biden's tax proposals "radical" and a threat to farm country's way of life.

"This proposal would be even worse than the estate tax. And, at a time when a family is trying to overcome loss, they would send a tax man to your door, causing you to sell the family farm or the family business just to pay off Joe Biden's runaway spending in Washington," he said.

