WATCH NOW: Sen. Cotton assails Biden over crime, border, tax proposals at Sioux Center event

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said he loses sleep wondering whether the United States' economy is going to remain the most prosperous in the world or whether it will be eclipsed by China's.
"Will they have the same kind of opportunities to chart their path in life that I did? Will they be able to get a start in life or will inflation be too rampant? Will they be able to start a family and buy a home?" Cotton, a potential Republican presidential candidate, wondered of his two young sons Tuesday, under the glow of neon lights, while surrounded by roughly 200 people and a slew of vintage automobiles at Dean's Classic Car Museum in Sioux Center.
Cotton attended the Iowa GOP fundraiser along with Iowa U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. Before participating in an interview-style discussion where questions, such as "What keeps you up at night?" were posed by Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, Cotton stumped for roughly 20 minutes. He touched on a variety of hot-button issues, including immigration and police reform.
Kaufmann introduced Cotton, a former Army officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, as "a man who walks the talk" and "has actually put his life on the line."
Cotton told the crowd that the right thing to do in this day and age is "telling the truth in the face of the hostile media." He then went on to talk about how, last year, he was "ringing the alarm" about the novel coronavirus.
"I said at the time, 'Maybe you should look into this lab in Wuhan as a possible origin of that virus.' And what did the media say? 'Oh, this is a bunch of lies, a conspiracy theory, xenophobia. It's racism,'" he said. "We were right and they were wrong. China has been lying all along."
Cotton said cities across the country are seeing a "crime wave of unprecedented proportion" because the Democrats have been letting criminals out of jail for years. He blasted the Biden administration for what he called "radical law enforcement policies."
"They're defunding the police. They're either taking money from them directly or driving so many of the men and women of law enforcement into early retirement. ... But I know that we Republicans here in Iowa and across the country will always back the blue," he said to thunderous applause.
The root causes of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border "live in the White House," according to Cotton, who told those gathered that the Biden administration inherited the "most secure border in modern times." Cotton also called President Joe Biden's tax proposals "radical" and a threat to farm country's way of life.
"This proposal would be even worse than the estate tax. And, at a time when a family is trying to overcome loss, they would send a tax man to your door, causing you to sell the family farm or the family business just to pay off Joe Biden's runaway spending in Washington," he said.