WATCH NOW: Siouxland governmental group talks rural communities, child care, housing

SIOUX CITY -- Adapting rural communities to the modern era. Bolstering child care. And finding new ways of providing housing. Those three topics were the pillars of conversation during Friday morning's "Tri-State Legislative Forum" at the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus.

The event, organized by the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO), featured state legislators from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. In total, SIMPCO, which focuses on community development, represents five counties in Iowa (Cherokee, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury), one in Nebraska (Dakota) and one in South Dakota (Union).

Sioux City Councilman Dan Moore, chair of SIMPCO's regional policy committee, introduced the event by laying out the themes and telling the two-dozen folks gathered that the organizers want to make sure rural communities stay strong.

Iowa State University architecture professor Kimberly Zarecor was first to present and discussed the "Rural Shrink Smart Initiative" she's working on with collaborators which intends to get rural communities away from obsessing about growth and move them toward improving quality of life. The thought being that such upgrades can help stabilize existing populations.

"Communities should accept and adapt to population loss," Zarecor said.

Following Zarecor, Rock Valley development director David Miller discussed how to build and maintain a successful child care operation. Pete Evans, an industrial design professor at ISU, and Jeff Geerts, a special projects manager with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, then closed out the presentation section with a talk about 3D printed housing.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

