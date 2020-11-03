WATCH NOW: Steve Hansen wins return to Iowa Legislature after two decades; Chris Hall re-elected

SIOUX CITY -- After a nearly 20-year absence, Steve Hansen is returning to the Iowa Legislature.

The Democrat, who left the state Senate in 2002 to lead the Sioux City Public Museum, defeated Republican Bob Henderson, 57 percent to 42 percent, in the Iowa House District 14 race.

Hansen said he is "very appreciate" of the support he received during the election and described voter turnout as "excellent."

"Now the real work begins. I have to get down to Des Moines and work on the issues that are dear to me -- mental health, education, the environment," Hansen said.

In the other Iowa House District entirely in Sioux City, District 13 voters returned Democratic Rep. Chris Hall to the chamber for a sixth term.

Hall handily defeated political newcomer Ernie Gigaroa, the Republican nominee, 58 percent to 41 percent. The district covers portions of Sioux City's north and east sides.

Hall said he and his opponent ran campaigns that they both can be "proud of" and expressed gratitude to the citizens of Sioux City for his victory.