WATCH NOW: Voters return Sioux City Council 'vote of confidence'

SIOUX CITY -- The two incumbents re-elected easily to the Sioux City Council touted the results as a clear message voters approve of the direction they're taking the city.

After the ballots were counted Tuesday night, Councilman Alex Watters described the verdict as a "vote of confidence."

Watters captured his second full term after first being appointed by the council to fill an unexpired term. He finished 270 votes behind Dan Moore, the current mayor pro tem. Voters also elected political newcomer Matthew O'Kane to the third open seat on the five-member council.

"I think that we need to continue to lean in to some of those things, whether you're talking infrastructure, keeping taxes in check, or even the increase in quality of life amenities," said Watters, a 35-year-old who works as director of talent and community engagement at Morningside University.

Standing in the Woodbury County Courthouse rotunda, a beaming Moore, who won his third four-year term, said he was "really fired up to serve the citizens of Sioux City." The 68-year-old attorney acknowledged the council has a great deal of work to do.

"We have momentum. We're doing good. We're going to continue to do good, but there are other things that we need to look at, too," he said. "We gotta get back to the basics. For example, we need to have those neighborhood network gatherings and get the neighbors to start talking with each other and get back with each other. In addition to that, we need to continue with economic development. We need to develop those affordable housing units. We need to pull in workers into our community; and we need to start talking about day care."

With all 17 precincts reporting, Moore led the four-candidate field with 4,486 votes, or 31 percent, followed by Watters with 4,216 votes, or 29 percent.

O'Kane narrowly beat out Ike Rayford, another first-time candidate, by just 66 votes, according to unofficial results. O'Kane tallied 2,865 votes, compared to 2,799 votes for Rayford, as both candidates took about 19 percent.

Just 5,753, or 14.64 percent of the city's 39,289 registered voters cast ballots Tuesday.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said Wednesday he was "disappointed" in the early voting turnout, which was down from recent elections. However, he said the Election Day turnout was "right on par" with what it was two years ago. Other than an issue with the electronic poll books, there were no major problems reported at the polls, according to Gill.

"The vendor failed to update the eligibility slips, so people were signing up that said that they were in Sioux County," Gill said. "They just crossed out Sioux County and put Woodbury there. The people that did notice it were pretty vocal about it."

Voters on Tuesday could select up to three candidates on their ballots, with the top three vote-getters winning the at-large seats on the council, which is officially non-partisan. Fireworks, affordable housing, infrastructure and diversity were among the topics candidates tackled during interviews and forums in the weeks and days leading up to the election.

O'Kane's supporters, some of whom were dressed in green "Team O'Kane" T-shirts, cheered and clapped when the winners were declared just after 8:30 p.m.

O'Kane, 35, will succeed Councilman Pete Groetken, who did not seek another term. O'Kane is a K-12 virtual art teacher for the Sioux City Community School District. His father, James D. O'Kane, once served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and in the Iowa Legislature.

"I think voters spoke. I think that there were a lot of candidates that had some great points. I think the election results are what they are," O'Kane said.

Watters, who considers himself one of Sioux City's biggest cheerleaders, said he thinks the positivity of his campaign resonated with voters.

"I think we all need to have positivity about the momentum we have going in our community," he said.

While Rayford expressed disappointment in the results, the 49-year-old corporate audio visual technician and Sioux City NAACP chapter president, said he is proud of the campaign he ran. He said it is too early to say whether he will run for a seat on the council in the future.

"The three winners, I congratulate them. We'll continue to work with them, because, as I've said before, I love Sioux City," he said. "I'll continue to advocate and work for the community and do whatever is needed of me. And, I'll keep holding our city councilmen accountable for the job we elected them to do."

Moore, Watters and O'Kane will take their new oaths of office in early January, joining holdover members Mayor Bob Scott and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr.

