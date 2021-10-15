WATCH NOW: Watters' council bid focused on continuing city's "tremendous momentum"

SIOUX CITY -- Alex Watters hopes voters decide to give him another term on the Sioux City City Council, so that he can continue to be a part of the "tremendous momentum" that he said the city has experienced over the last four years.

During a recent interview at The Journal, Watters cited several projects as being among those he is most proud to have been a part of -- the Oracle Aviation Center, a new flight school coming to Sioux Gateway Airport; a biogas project at the wastewater treatment plant, which Watters said will generate nearly $2 million in annual revenue for the city; and the reinvestment district, a combination of four projects, which allowed the city to leverage a combined $13.5 million in future hotel and sales taxes generated in the downtown district.

"We've done a lot over the last four years, a lot of things that I think we should be proud and excited about," Watters said. "I want to continue some of the things that we have teed up right now and just be a part of the action. I think that it is a citizen's responsibility to try to make the biggest impact they can on the community around them. I see this as an opportunity to impact a community that has made such a tremendous impact on my life."

The 35-year-old, who works as director of talent and community engagement at Morningside University, sees his even-keeled nature, approachableness and active participation in the community as qualities that make him a good representative of the residents of Sioux City.

Watters is vying for one of three seats on the five-member council in the Nov. 2 general election, along with fellow incumbent Dan Moore and first-time candidates Ike Rayford and Matthew O'Kane.

"I think that it's easy to be overcritical of yourself when you have a difficult vote. I try for the most part to really think with an open mind and gather as much information from constituents, as well as experts before going into it and making a decision," Watters said.

Watters, who is seeking his second full term on the council, was appointed by the council in February 2017 to fill the remaining 10 months of former councilman Keith Radig's term. Then, in the 2017 election, Watters cruised to victory.

Looking back on his time on the council, Watters wishes the city could have bought the former Howard Johnson Hotel, now known as the Sioux City Hotel & Conference Center, and used the site as part of the reinvestment district, rather building a new hotel.

"But the fact of the matter is, every time we went to that property, it was in a price point that we couldn't work with, so we weren't able to buy that," he said. "I think about that a lot -- that I wish we would've. I'm hopeful for that to be developed in the future, because I think there's a real opportunity and that an investor wants to capitalize on the momentum that we're experiencing."

Watters said continuing to invest in the city's infrastructure and be a good steward of taxpayer dollars will be among his top priorities, if voters decide to return him to office.

"We really need to continue to lean into our infrastructure and invest in our infrastructure. It's something I hear all the time -- potholes, potholes, potholes. We need to work on it," he said. "The fact of the matter is that we're filling a tremendous amount of potholes. We have a road crew that's working all the time on trying to address those issues."

Watters noted that the city has reduced its tax levy by an average of 3.5 percent annually over the last three years.

"We need to make sure that we're not raising taxes if it's not needed and we're not lowering that if that money is needed elsewhere," he said. "I think continuing to watch and balance the budget is really important."

Continuing to invest in quality of life amenities is important to retain residents, as well as attract visitors, according to Watters.

He played a role in the formation the new Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCRCVB), which recruits new events and promotes Sioux City as a destination for tourists, conventions and sporting events.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has openly chided Watters during council meetings about the SCRCVB's progress. Scott was the only council member to vote against a letter of understanding authorizing payments totaling $200,000 to the SCRCVB on Oct. 1 of 2021 and 2022. Scott said he didn't want to bind next year's council to $100,000.

"It's something that I've been really thankful that the council has been behind. It's something that I am extraordinarily passionate about," Watters said of the SCRCVB. "I think if a community isn't telling their story, if they're not talking about the incredible things that they have going on in their community, then who is? We have to be able to shape that narrative and talk about all of the great things that we have going on in our community."

