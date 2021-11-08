WATCH NOW: Woodbury County post-election audit shows no disparities

SIOUX CITY -- No election discrepancies were found during a post-election audit of select Woodbury County ballots.

A hand count of ballots from precincts 9, 14 and 20 took place Monday afternoon. The results of the 94 ballots exactly matched the numbers calculated by the voting machines during the Nov. 2 city and school election.

“We’re very pleased it came out the same way as it was reported on election night,” Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said.

The Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate directed every Iowa county to conduct a post-election audit. Pate’s office randomly chooses a precinct in each county where officials must hand-count ballots to determine the machines were accurate on election night.

For Woodbury County, precinct 20 was chosen, but because of a temporary combination of precincts, this included 9 and 14.

Gill said he enjoys the audit process because it gives credibility to the results. Due to the combined precincts, the office was able to count additional ballots, providing additional confidence in the machines' accuracy.

The process of auditing vote tallies in every county by hand is fairly new in Iowa, first taking place in November 2018 after the state enacted a new election law. Gill said that, especially in "today's environment" of election distrust, his office will do everything they can do ensure the correct results.

Had Woodbury County's tally not matched the election night numbers, the county could have been required to do a recount of all the ballots, with the possibility of impacting any of the 47 city and school races that took place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0