The top Democratic presidential contenders will finally be on one debate stage. On Thursday in Houston, Joe Biden will try to solidify his early lead over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, while Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg will look to reclaim some lost momentum. The ABC News debate has 10 candidates and will air on a broadcast network with a post-Labor Day uptick in interest in the race. That could give candidates their largest audience yet as the race heads into the fall months.