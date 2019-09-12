SIOUX CITY -- When the debate for 10 Democratic presidential candidates unfolds in Houston on Thursday evening, there will opportunities for people to observe the event in Sioux City watch parties.
The debate begins at 7 p.m., and watch parties will be held in support of candidates Beto O'Rourke, Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker in Sioux City.
The O'Rourke watch party will be held at 1308 Pierce St., and the Booker event will be at a private home at 3648 Lindenwood St.
The seven other Democrats who will participate include Joe Biden, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang. Republican President Donald Trump is running for re-election in the 2020 race.
You have free articles remaining.
The prior debates in June in Miami and July in Detroit involved two evenings with 10 candidates each night, while the Houston event aired by ABC pared the participation to one debate, with 10 total.
The criteria set by The Democratic National Committee was tightened to make it harder to reach the debate stage.
In addition to the broadcasts on ABC and Univision, various services will be streaming the session, including AppleTV and YouTube.