SIOUX CITY — A public meeting held by Sioux City Assessor Tyler Erickson to answer citizen questions on property assessments turned into arguments and yelling on Thursday evening.

"This is an informational meeting, this is not an argument, this is how the process works," Erickson said to a crowd of more than 100.

Residents attended a meeting at the Sioux City Public Museum concerned with the significant increase in assessed values. Questions were asked about how the assessor’s office determines assessments, how much more the new assessments will cost residents and specific examples of how their specific valuation was determined.

"We just all want to live in our houses and not be taxed out of them," one citizen said.

A little more than a week ago, Erickson's office sent out Sioux City real estate assessment value notices. On average, property owners in town saw their assessed values increase by about 23.5% (the average for Iowa in 2023 is between 20% and 30%).

Erickson said it was the first time the City of Sioux City had held a public meeting about property assessments. Many of those in attendance expressed anger and frustration regarding their increase for this year.

"If you guys want to argue about this..." Erickson started before audience members started yelling "Yes."

Since the notices were sent, Erickson said there's been a constant stream of calls to the assessor's office about values increasing. Erickson has previously acknowledged this year's increase of 20-plus percent on average is much larger than in other years. He said 5-10 percent spikes are more the norm.

"We are aware of the situation and it's shocking," he said.

How the assessor’s office work and what is required of it?

The assessor’s primary duty is to discover, list and value all property within their jurisdiction. For Erickson, that is the City of Sioux City limits.

Property, and changes to it, are discovered by walking neighborhoods, doing inspections, measuring new construction, looking back at building permits and reviewing real estate listings, Erickson said.

"Discovery is a very important part of what we do," Erickson said. "Without this, we cannot list property correctly."

Listing means entering that information into the department’s computer system which is also available to the public in Beacon, a website which allows residents to look up properties. The assessor's office is required to value properties at 100 percent market value. Property is valued by using comparable property sales.

"When a sale happens in the city, it gets recorded then sent to our office where we enter that sale and send it to the (Iowa) Department of Revenue," Erickson said. If it is not sent to the assessor’s office, officials reach out to the buyers and sellers to get the information.

At the end of the year, the assessor's office looks at all of the sales the Iowa Department of Revenue has determined to be a good "arm's length sale," which is only resale properties, not new builds. If the prices of the properties that were sold were over the assessed value, the assessed value must be increased and vice versa, Erikson said.

The Iowa Department of Revenue gives the city a percentage increase that is required across all properties. This year, the department of revenue said the entirety of Sioux City needed to increase by 21 percent.

Erickson said the assessor’s office could've just applied that percentage, across the board, to every property to the city.

"That is not what we do, it would not be fair," Erickson said. "Houses would raise at the same percentage that would not necessarily need that percentage, some would be selling higher than that percentage and getting a lower value."

Instead, he said, the assessor’s office looks at sales and what the market was doing in one of any number of Sioux City's 54 neighborhoods.

"It does not mean we’re taking all of Morningside or all of Westside, it is saying each pocket in Morningside, each pocket in Westside they are all different," Erickson said.

He stressed the increases property owners have seen are reflective of sales in their specific neighborhoods.

If home values are not raised within market value, in the fall the Iowa Department of Revenue will issue a "state equalization order." An equalization order requires the district to increase or decrease assessments by a flat percentage in groups of agriculture, residential commercial and multi-residential.

Erickson said he could lower all property assessed values to $1 but the state would raise every property back up by the same percentage and every property in Sioux City will be the same value at 100 percent market value.

The office is never 100 percent accurate for all assessments, according to Erickson, but if they have the correct information about the property, then the assessment will be close.

"I’m not ever going to say 100 percent accurate, that’s not what we do. We do mass appraisal, we will look at individual property, but we are mass appraisal," he said.

What’s the difference between assessed value and taxable value? What is the rollback?

The assessed value is not taxable value, Erickson said. The State of Iowa has a limit on the annual growth of property assessments, call "rollback."

The "rollback" percentage determines the taxable value of a property and was created to lessen the impact of high inflation and high property value increases in a single year. The new rollback will be determined in the fall and is set by the Iowa Director of Revenue and Finance.

Erickson said because the State of Iowa is seeing property value increases between 20 percent and 30 percent, it is projected that the rollback will move from being around 55 percent of the property assessment to about 45 percent of the property assessment.

If a house valued at $100,000 in 2022 increased to $150,000 in 2023, the taxable value would increase by $15,500, Erickson said. Using the levy rate from 2021, the property owner’s taxes would increase by $560 for the year. If a house was valued at $300,000 in 2022 and increased to $380,000, the taxable value would increase by $13,600. Using the levy rate from 2021, the property owner’s taxes would increase by $500 for the year.

"I’m not saying that’s not a lot of money, because it is … but it’s a lot less than a lot of people are thinking when they’re reading their assessed value," Erickson said.

What if you don’t agree with your assessment or there are errors?

Erikson said if a resident does not agree with their assessed value, they should first look at comparable sales in their area, which are available on Beacon.

If they still don’t agree, they can request an informal review of their assessments between now and April 25 with the assessor’s office. They can also file a petition with the local board of review between now and April 30.

The board of review is not part of the assessor’s office but is a separate board. The board of review will meet in May to review any petitions submitted and make a decision based on the information provided.

One citizen asked if anyone ever wins their appeal. Erickson's response: Yes.