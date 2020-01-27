Week will have 6 Democratic candidates campaigning in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- At least four Democratic presidential candidates plan to hold campaign events over the next few days in Sioux City in advance of the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, bringing the total over the week to six who will pass through.

Sunday was marked by the largest rally of the year in Sioux City, when U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders drew more than 1,000 people. On Monday afternoon, candidate Andrew Yang spoke to nearly 200 people in a Morningside College event. Joe Biden's wife, Jill, stumped on behalf of her husband in Sioux City Monday.

Joe Biden will hold a rally at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave.

Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg also will pass through Iowa's fourth largest city by Friday.