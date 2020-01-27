Week will have 6 Democratic candidates campaigning in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- At least four Democratic presidential candidates plan to hold campaign events over the next few days in Sioux City in advance of the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, bringing the total over the week to six who will pass through.
Sunday was marked by the largest rally of the year in Sioux City, when U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders drew more than 1,000 people. On Monday afternoon, candidate Andrew Yang spoke to nearly 200 people in a Morningside College event. Joe Biden's wife, Jill, stumped on behalf of her husband in Sioux City Monday.
Joe Biden will hold a rally at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave.
Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg also will pass through Iowa's fourth largest city by Friday.
Many Northwest Iowa Democrats say they're still mulling through the field of 12 Democratic candidates for who will get their support in the Feb. 3 caucuses, which are the first step in the nominee selection system.
While the Democrats are taking up most of the attention, as Republican President Donald Trump is expected to readily wrap up another nomination, Trump's team is also sending Vice President Mike Pence to Sioux City. Pence will speak at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5510 Hamilton Blvd., in an event called Evangelicals for Trump.
Most recent Iowa polls have shown a top tier of Buttigieg, Biden, Warren and Sanders, with Klobuchar and others vying to move up in the pack.
Klobuchar is expected to hold a city event on Thursday, at a time and place to be determined.
On Friday, there will be two potentially overlapping city events, as Warren will hold a rally at 10:45 a.m. at Western Iowa Tech Community College, while Buttigieg has scheduled his event for 11:30 a.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.