You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Week will have 6 Democratic candidates campaigning in Sioux City
View Comments

Week will have 6 Democratic candidates campaigning in Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}
Demo crowd; Andrew Yang Sioux City campaign

Audience members listen as Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Monday at Sioux City's Morningside College ahead of next week's Iowa caucuses.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- At least four Democratic presidential candidates plan to hold campaign events over the next few days in Sioux City in advance of the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, bringing the total over the week to six who will pass through.

Sunday was marked by the largest rally of the year in Sioux City, when U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders drew more than 1,000 people. On Monday afternoon, candidate Andrew Yang spoke to nearly 200 people in a Morningside College event. Joe Biden's wife, Jill, stumped on behalf of her husband in Sioux City Monday.

Biden mug

Biden

Joe Biden will hold a rally at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave.

Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg also will pass through Iowa's fourth largest city by Friday.

Many Northwest Iowa Democrats say they're still mulling through the field of 12 Democratic candidates for who will get their support in the Feb. 3 caucuses, which are the first step in the nominee selection system.

While the Democrats are taking up most of the attention, as Republican President Donald Trump is expected to readily wrap up another nomination, Trump's team is also sending Vice President Mike Pence to Sioux City. Pence will speak at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5510 Hamilton Blvd., in an event called Evangelicals for Trump.

Most recent Iowa polls have shown a top tier of Buttigieg, Biden, Warren and Sanders, with Klobuchar and others vying to move up in the pack.

Klobuchar mug

Klobuchar

Klobuchar is expected to hold a city event on Thursday, at a time and place to be determined.

Warren mug

Warren
Buttigieg mug

Buttigieg 

On Friday, there will be two potentially overlapping city events, as Warren will hold a rally at 10:45 a.m. at Western Iowa Tech Community College, while Buttigieg has scheduled his event for 11:30 a.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News