West Street bridge rehabilitation project to get $1.5M in federal funding

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, authorized the acceptance of $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate a bridge on West Street.

The gravel-paved bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek, was one of three bridges on a city bridge candidate list held by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The bridges on the list were identified as needing rehabilitation or replacement.

On Dec. 5, the city received an offer of city bridge funding for federal fiscal year 2024 for two bridges: Sixth Street and West Street. Both bridges were described as being in "poor" condition, but the West Street Bridge had a greater replacement score than the Sixth Street Bridge, which indicates it should be rehabbed or replaced earlier.

The city council's action Monday authorizes the city engineer to accept the federal aid offer. The funding will pay 100 percent of eligible project costs up to $1.5 million. The estimate for the project, which includes design and construction services is $2.52 million.