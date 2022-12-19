West Street bridge rehabilitation project to get $1.5M in federal funding

A bridge in the 4800-4800 block of West Street is shown Monday. The Sioux City City Council accepted $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate the bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek. The project is estimated to cost $2,520,000 according to the city.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A bridge in the 4800-4800 block of West Street is shown Monday. The Sioux City City Council accepted $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate the bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek. The project is estimated to cost $2,520,000 according to the city.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A bridge in the 4800-4800 block of West Street is shown Monday. The Sioux City City Council accepted $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate the bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek. The project is estimated to cost $2,520,000 according to the city.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, authorized the acceptance of $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate a bridge on West Street.
The gravel-paved bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek, was one of three bridges on a city bridge candidate list held by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The bridges on the list were identified as needing rehabilitation or replacement.
On Dec. 5, the city received an offer of city bridge funding for federal fiscal year 2024 for two bridges: Sixth Street and West Street. Both bridges were described as being in "poor" condition, but the West Street Bridge had a greater replacement score than the Sixth Street Bridge, which indicates it should be rehabbed or replaced earlier.
The city council's action Monday authorizes the city engineer to accept the federal aid offer. The funding will pay 100 percent of eligible project costs up to $1.5 million. The estimate for the project, which includes design and construction services is $2.52 million.
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Iowa has been allocated $2.2 billion to date, according to the White House. That includes funds for road maintenance, airports, water quality and more. More funding will be allocated over the five-year span of the infrastructure law.
A bridge in the 4800-4800 block of West Street is shown Monday. The Sioux City City Council accepted $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate the bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek. The project is estimated to cost $2,520,000 according to the city.
A bridge in the 4800-4800 block of West Street is shown Monday. The Sioux City City Council accepted $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate the bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek. The project is estimated to cost $2,520,000 according to the city.
A bridge in the 4800-4800 block of West Street is shown Monday. The Sioux City City Council accepted $1.5 million in federal funding to rehabilitate the bridge, which spans a drainage ditch that eventually connects with Perry Creek. The project is estimated to cost $2,520,000 according to the city.