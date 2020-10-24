SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in 18 years, all of Northwest Iowa and much of North Central Iowa will be represented in the U.S. House by someone other than Rep. Steve King.

With less than a week before Tuesday’s election, it’s unclear if Iowa’s 4th Congressional District will remain in Republican hands, though.

Depending on which polls you believe, state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who knocked off King in the June GOP primary, is either headed for a relatively easy win in the state’s most Republican district, or is locked in a tight finish with Democrat J.D. Scholten, who lost a close race to King in 2018.

An independent poll released Thursday by Monmouth University showed Feenstra leading Scholten, 48 percent to 42 percent in the sprawling district. That’s down from a 20-point lead Monmouth found for Feenstra in August. Scholten’s campaign touted the gap as closing fast and noted the results closely matched his internal polling.

An internal poll Feenstra’s campaign shared last week showed the Hull Republican with a 23-point lead, 54 percent to 31 percent. Most national pundits also rate Iowa’s House District 4 as Safe Republican, citing its conservative leaning and the GOP no longer having the controversial King on the ballot.

As of this month, the district had 206,741 registered Republican voters, 129,557 Democrats and 154,792 no party voters.

Bradley Best, a political science professor at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, said Scholten will need to draw "extremely high, well above typical, turnout among registered Democrats and a spike in participation among young, first-time voters, including newly eligible minority voters."

Best said Scholten’s first run for national office two years ago primed him for this cycle.

"There’s no question that the lengthy, grueling campaign of 2018 made him into a smarter, more policy-aware candidate,” Best said. “He’s a political pro now who shows clear signs of knowing where the trap doors and trip points are in the rough-and-tumble arena of a U.S House race. All of this accounts for why Scholten is viable in a political geography that could not be more difficult for a Democrat."

Feenstra said King's close loss two years ago motivated him to run.

"Wow, we just about lost in the most heavily Republican district in Iowa," he told the Journal in January 2019.

Feenstra said he'll take a different approach in the House than King, focusing on listening to Iowans and delivering for them on tax reductions and balancing federal budgets. He said that's been his history after more than decade as a state senator, a role he's exiting to pursue the congressional seat.

Due to COVID-19, both candidates have had to alter their campaigning to avoid large gatherings of people. But both have crisscrossed the sprawling district, which covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa.

Scholten has pointed with pride to the fact that he’s visited all 374 towns in the district at least once, traveling in his Winnebago which he has nicknamed Sioux City Sue.

BASEBALL CAREER

A native of Sioux City, Scholten graduated from East High School and stayed in his hometown to play baseball for Morningside College. As he enjoyed success as a pitcher with a nasty sinker-slider, he later transferred to the University of Nebraska, a Division I program. In 2002, he led the Cornhuskers in Earned Run Average as the team qualified for the College World Series in nearby Omaha.

When no Major League Baseball team came calling, Scholten started playing professionally in independent leagues. His career included two stints in his hometown with the independent league Sioux City Explorers. He also also played internationally in Canada, Germany, Belgium and France before giving up the sport in 2011.

Scholten considered law school, before ultimately becoming a paralegal. That led to positions with law firms in Minneapolis and Seattle for several years. In 2017, Scholten moved back to Sioux City.

In the June 2018 Democratic primary, Scholten defeated three other candidates to earn the right to take on King in the general election that year. No one initially gave him much of a chance against the then-eight-term incumbent. But in the closing days of the race, King came under fire nationally for incendiary comments on race and immigration and his support for some far right candidates in Europe. Campaign cash from around the country flowed into Scholten’s coffers. Scholten lost by 10,430 votes, or 3 points.

PRIMARY CHALLENGE

King found himself in more hot water soon after starting his ninth term. In a January 2019 New York Times article on immigration, King was quoted as asking, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"

The published remarks fueled a national backlash, which resulted in Republican House leaders stripping him of committees, which he has not regained. King has repeatedly insisted the Times reporter misquoted him.

Feenstra, who announced his candidacy for the 4th District a day before the Times story was published, outdistanced King by nearly 10 points in a five-candidate field in the June GOP primary. Overwhelming support from Feenstra’s state senate district, which includes Sioux County, Iowa's most Republican county, and two other reliably red Northwest Iowa counties, O'Brien and Cherokee, helped fuel his victory.

Feenstra has served three, four-year terms in the Iowa Senate. He rose in his caucus to become assistant majority leader and chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax policy. In that role, he was a key architect of legislation that overhauled the state's individual income tax system and produced the largest tax cut in the state's history, according to GOP backers.

An avid runner, he lives with his wife and children in Hull, where at one point he was head of sales for the Foreign Candy Company and city administrator in that town of 2,300 people. Before joining the state Legislature, Feenstra also served as the treasurer in Sioux County.

Feenstra is a professor at Dordt University in Sioux Center, where he teaches three courses this semester, along with juggling his campaigning, which he said is going well.

He said the "Feenstra Delivers" tagline came out of discussions people had with him in late 2018, as he mulled the House run, because that's what they said he's done over more than two decades.

Based on his devout Christian beliefs, Feenstra said he's opposed to abortion and a defender of traditional marriage.

"I believe what the Bible says, that marriage is between one man and one woman," he said.

He said the prime issues people say they want addressed are boosting the agricultural economy and not losing local health care options, and he wants to move to reduce the cost of prescription medications.

Feenstra also has earned the notice of President Donald Trump, who is seeking to defeat Democrat Joe Biden to win a second term. In September, Trump tweeted, ".@RandyFeenstra will be an outstanding Congressman for the State of Iowa! He will Fight for our Farmers, help us Build the Wall, and Defend your Second Amendment. Randy has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Feenstra said people should notice that Scholten has drawn a host of his campaign contributions from outside the 4th District.

"I don't take money from coastal elites, from liberals," he said.

During this year’s two-year cycle, Scholten has so far brought in a combined $2.47 million and outraised Feenstra in each three-month reporting period. Feenstra has collected $1.7 million during the same period.

Scholten pushed back on some of the characterizations of the Feenstra team about him, such as saying he supports the Green New Deal framework for tackling climate change, even though there is no bill for it. Scholten said he has never voiced support for the Green New Deal, so "I thought that was pretty B.S." that Feenstra has run advertisements making that claim.

In a parking lot rally in Sioux City last week, Scholten ran through many of his prime campaign points. Scholten says he has working class families top of mind, and he talks a lot about how the little people in America have a hard time holding in place when corporations dominate in agribusiness and other areas.

He said that is one reason why there has been wage stagnation, and said a big thing that would help farmers would be strict enforcement of anti-trust laws.

"We see the corporatization of America suck the wealth out of rural America," Scholten said. "...The majority of this district has not bounced back since the 2008 economic crisis," Scholten said.

Regarding health care, Scholten supports universal health care, saying, "the most logical next step seems to be a robust public option."

Scholten also wants a big infrastructure improvement bill in 2021, to repair the bridges in Iowa and to modernize farm-to-market roads.

"I have met farmers who will vote for me and farmers who will never vote for me and everywhere in between," Scholten said.

Feenstra said his number one priority in the House will be to support agriculture. He said he would seek a seat on the House Agriculture Committee, and would reach across the aisle to work with Democrats on ag-related issues.

