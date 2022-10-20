Wind causes Woodbury County jail walls to fall

SIOUX CITY – Six internal walls for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center fell due to wind on Friday.

Installation of walls has been delayed for an unknown amount of time.

high winds caused a few of the interior jail wall panels to fall, crashing into other walls around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, said Ron Wieck, chair of the LEC Authority. No one was near the walls when they fall and no one was injured he said.

Wieck said there is not much information he can share at this time. He said there are currently insurance investigators on the site and the area is cordoned off.

The average wind in Sioux City on Oct. 14 was 11 mph with the highest gust of 43 mph around 3:21 p.m., according to the Iowa State University Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

The facility located in the vicinity of 28th Street has been under construction since early 2021.

The destroyed walls are precast concrete walls built for the facility by Gage Brothers Concrete Products in Sioux Falls. The walls have been delivered and installed over the last few months. Six panels fell, but there is also damage to other panels that are currently still standing, Wieck said.

Hausmann Construction, the general contractor, has reached out to the Gage Brothers to inform them of the damage and need for new walls, but Wieck said he did not know the outcome of the call.

The wall installation aspect of the project is now delayed for an unknown amount of time, but Wieck said there are other areas of the project the contractors can work on to continue progress.

The LEC Authority has a meeting scheduled for Oct. 25. Wieck said there is likely to be a conversation about the event, but it depends on if the safety report on the damage is complete.

The jail was last estimated to be complete in August 2023.