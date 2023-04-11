SIOUX CITY -- Wind turbine setback distances have come before the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors again.

The board on Tuesday unanimously directed the Woodbury County Zoning Office to increase commercial wind turbine setback distances to two miles from city limits and a half mile from public conservation areas.

For three years in a row, the issue of commercial wind turbines in Woodbury County has come before the board to approve setback distances and regulations.

On Tuesday, Board Members Mark Nelson and Dan Bittinger asked the board to make the increase after hearing concerns from city officials, residents and planners.

The current ordinance has a setback distance of 600 feet or 110 percent of turbine height from city limits and public conservation areas.

Those concerned said current setback distance could hamper potential city growth and hamper wildlife and visitors who frequent county conservation areas, according to board documents.

Bittinger said he visited the Moville City Council in January and they were concerned about the 600-foot setback distance hindering potential growth. He is now hearing the same sentiment from other communities. Nelson and Bittinger proceeded to check with other towns to see if they shared the same concern.

Nelson said most rural community leaders requested the setback distance increase to two miles. Dan Priestley, Woodbury County Zoning Coordinator, told Nelson that Iowa Code grants cities the ability to review land use within two miles of city limits, so a two-mile setback from city limits for wind turbines made sense.

Four Woodbury County communities’ city councils have passed measures of support for the two-mile wind turbine setback distance, Nelson said. He said two others were working on approving the measure of support. He also said he spoke with MidAmerican Energy representatives, who said if the communities are asking for this change, the county should pursue it.

“A lot of other counties in the state do this, Plymouth County, for example, their [setback distance is] two miles,” Nelson said.

For public conservation areas, the Woodbury County Conservation Board approves of a half-mile setback from public conservation areas, said Nelson, who serves as the county's liaison on the board.

Woodbury County's ordinance on commercial wind turbines was approved by the board in July 2021 with a 1,250-foot setback from occupied residences, a 600-foot setback from city limits or public conservation, and 110 percent of total turbine height from adjacent property lines, unoccupied non-residential buildings and confinement feeding operations buildings.

In August 2022, after hearing from numerous county residents, the board increased the setback distance to 2,500 feet from occupied residences but did not address other structures.

This newly proposed amendment will come before the board before going through a three-public hearing process.