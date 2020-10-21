With 2 weeks to go, Woodbury County official says early mail voting may have peaked

SIOUX CITY -- The surge of early mail votingappears have peaked, as Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said he's seeing signs that many of the people who want to vote in that fashion have done so.

Gill, the county's chief election official, on Tuesday gave an voting update to the Journal two weeks out from the election. He said the amount of people requesting early ballots has slowed from the initial surge in early October.

"They have definitely fallen off," Gill said.

That's a trend also seen in other counties.

"That's what I'm hearing from other auditors across the state," he said.

Now, Gill said, upcoming days will show how many people who requested mail ballots actually return them.

Nationally, more than 17 million Americans had already cast ballots as of Friday. That rush to vote has led election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast, and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.