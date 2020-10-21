With 2 weeks to go, Woodbury County official says early mail voting may have peaked

SIOUX CITY -- The surge of early mail votingappears have peaked, as Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said he's seeing signs that many of the people who want to vote in that fashion have done so.
Gill, the county's chief election official, on Tuesday gave an voting update to the Journal two weeks out from the election. He said the amount of people requesting early ballots has slowed from the initial surge in early October.
"They have definitely fallen off," Gill said.
That's a trend also seen in other counties.
"That's what I'm hearing from other auditors across the state," he said.
Now, Gill said, upcoming days will show how many people who requested mail ballots actually return them.
Nationally, more than 17 million Americans had already cast ballots as of Friday. That rush to vote has led election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast, and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.
Two weeks ahead of the final day for ballots to be cast and counted on Nov. 3, it is a no longer a lock that 2020 will mark the largest number of early ballots cast in Woodbury County, but Gill thinks that could still happen.
The largest total of early votes cast in Woodbury County came in November 2016, with 19,927, and two weeks out from election day that year, 8,384 ballots had been cast.
This year -- with a high-profile presidential race involving President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, plus county and statewide contests -- the number of people who have requested mail ballots is 21,235. On Tuesday, at two weeks out from the election, 15,244 ballots had been received in the county office.
That is giving Gill pause from his earlier prediction that the majority of votes, perhaps up to 24,000, will be cast by mail in this election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, the state's election official, in September said, "I easily could see 80 percent of the people casting their ballot in the fall election will use absentee."
Joining Nebraskans, Iowans on Oct. 5 began casting early ballots in advance of the Nov. 3 general election.
What's long been called absentee voting and now often is termed early voting is a practice that has become increasingly prevalent this year, as election officials across the nation made changes to carry out voting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In Woodbury County, 91 people have died from COVID-19, and more than 6,800 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported.
Gill said Trump's frequent comments calling into question early voting have soured some people on using that method. He said some county residents think the health risks of voting in person are overstated.
Keith Radig, a Sioux City Republican who is seeking re-election to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, said he recognizes that Democrats are the people who are voting early in the largest numbers. Radig said registered Republicans he's spoken to say they are preferring to cast their ballots in person on election day.
Gill said the breakdown of 21,235 requested mail ballots so far in the county shows those have come from 9,549 Democrats and 8,532 Republicans. Of the ballots returned, 7,188 have come from Democrats and 5,998 from Republicans.
More than 531,000 Iowans voted early in the June primary election, with only bout 110,000 of them voting in person, for a groundbreaking shift. Pate said typically about 40 percent of Iowa voters cast absentee ballots.
Before the more than 30 polling places that will be open on Nov. 3, earlier this month Gill set up one satellite polling place in the Long Lines Family Rec Center in Sioux City.
Early voting began in South Dakota on Sept. 18.
Union County Auditor Jackie Sieverding is urging that method, saying in a statement on the county website that about 40 percent of South Dakota voters cast absentee ballots.
