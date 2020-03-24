With coronavirus concerns by staff, Woodbury County treasurer closes office to foot traffic

SIOUX CITY -- Being down some employees and because people waiting to be served were not practicing social distancing in a time of coronavirus, the Woodbury County Treasurer's Office will be closed to public access beginning Wednesday morning.

"It is not going to make people happy," Treasurer Mike Clayton said Tuesday as he explained the closure of the office in the Trosper Hoyt Building to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in their weekly meeting.

In the prior board meeting one week prior, Clayton had said he was facing a "Mutiny on the Bounty" situation by concerned treasurer employees who didn't want to be on the front lines of working with the public in a time of coronavirus concerns.

On Tuesday, he said the office staffing was thin, with one position still open after a previous resignation, one person who refused to come to work since the office hadn't been closed, another who was mulling not coming for the same reason, plus two others out sick.