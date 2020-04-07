With coronavirus concerns, Woodbury County will take temps of people entering courthouse

The people tested -- which includes both patrons and county workers -- would be shown the digital temperature readout, and those above 100.4 degrees will be asked to leave. The swabs will be cleaned before each use, in a process that is similar to what has recently been taking place for people entering the Siouxland District Health Department a few blocks away.

Supervisor Rocky De Witt, who works as a part-time security guard at the courthouse, said it isn't a task the guards should perform, but he supports it.

"If we have to spend money to protect the spread of (coronavirus) ... we have to, (because) we are in troubling times," De Witt said.

De Witt said some people with high temperatures may not agree with being turned away. Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman said the county has the authority to keep certain people out of the building, such as intoxicated people.

Supervisor Keith Radig cast the sole dissenting vote on the proposal that, as of now, has no cost projection for personnel or supplies.

"I don't feel we have the money to do it," Radig said.

With an additional 102 positive cases announced statewide Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa climbed above 1,000, and 26 deaths have resulted. The new positive case reported in Northwest Iowa was in Buena Vista County, and several have been reported in Woodbury County.

