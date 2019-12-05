With 2 months to Democratic caucus, many Northwest Iowans remain undecided

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bottaro said most Democratic candidates are fairly similar on issues, so in this election cycle voters he speaks with will go for a person they believe can win.

"Hands down, it is beating Trump. I mean, you always want to beat the Republican. But I have never seen it so ingrained ... I personally don't know a Democrat who likes anything about the guy or what he's done or what he stands for," he said.

Blaskovich said key issues this year in that county have been climate change and health care (the same two issues that Bottaro belatedly also cited), and she said Democrats are taking longer to decide on a candidate than in other presidential election cycles.

Blaskovich agreed with Bottaro that "most" Democrats have the ability to beat Trump as a prime determinant on who they will support.

Blaskovich said there is no stomach among Calhoun County Democrats for Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, to enter the field. She said there is certainly a candidate among the current crop who can beat him this time.

Bottaro said the time for Democrats to decide is now gelling, and he expects many will come to a conclusion over the month of December.