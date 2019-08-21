SIOUX CITY | U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, will again reach a notable goal next week, as he will have visited and held public events in all 99 counties in the state.
On Tuesday, Grassley will hold a town hall meeting in the Northwest Iowa city of Spencer. The meeting is at 3:45 p.m. at City Hall, 418 Second Ave.
For a 39th year, Grassley is holding meetings in all 99 Iowa counties, where he invites people to come discuss national issues. He began the 99-county tour, sometimes called a Full Grassley, once he was elected to the Senate.
“My annual tradition of holding a question-and-answer session in each of Iowa’s 99 counties helps me better serve the people of Iowa. It gives me an opportunity to talk to Iowans face-to-face and hear what’s on their minds. You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent,” Grassley said in a statement.
Grassley is among the federal lawmakers who have set meetings during the August recess of the Senate. Earlier in the month, Grassley also spoke elsewhere in Siouxland, with town halls in Early and Aurelia.