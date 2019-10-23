SIOUX CITY -- Although one supervisor, Jeremy Taylor, voted no repeatedly, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are on the record in support of measures to see a detailed count of the county population for the 2020 census.
The supervisors on 4-1 votes approved four measures in a Tuesday meeting, including passing a resolution in support of an accurate 2020 census and appointing county Community & Economic Development Department Director David Gleiser as the county's point person for the census.
The U.S. Constitution requires a head count of the nation's population every 10 years, and the amount that local municipalities receive in some federal and state funding pieces are based on the counts. The census results are also used to determine how the 435 U.S. House seats are divided among the 50 states.
The resolution in part said, "Woodbury County is committed to partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau and desires to establish a Complete Count Committee to bring together a cross section of community members who will utilize their local knowledge and expertise to reach out to all persons in our county."
Taylor, who lives in Sioux City, is in his second board term and running for the Iowa 4th Congressional District position as a Republican. He did not explain his votes during the meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
Afterward, Taylor told the Journal, the county "has plenty of work to do on behalf of taxpayers," so it is misguided to dedicate county employees to a federal government role.
"I believe we can still be cooperative without committing an economic and community development department head to sit on a Complete Count Committee tasked with local outreach efforts to identify hard-to-count individuals," Taylor said.
The resolution also said the county would demonstrate its full support for the 2020 census by directing Complete Count Committee members and census advocates to speak to county and community organizations.
Supervisors Keith Radig, Marty Pottebaum, Rocky De Witt and Matthew Ung voted for the four census-related measures.
After verifying millions of addresses, the U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off a campaign to recruit and hire as many as 500,000 temporary workers to help with the largest head count in U.S. history next spring, an agency official said Tuesday.