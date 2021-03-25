With treasurer's office soon to be vacant, supervisors turn their eyes to a replacement

Gill, a Democrat, said he felt Clayton's decision to recommend DeWitt was "inappropriate," since any other applicant won't have that endorsement. He also suggested that the supervisors' intent to appoint a treasurer could be used as a ploy to keep the treasurer's office under Republican control.

"What it boils down to is, it's political. It's an opportunity to appoint someone of your party, and so that person has the advantage of running as an incumbent (in 2022) if there's no special election," Gill said during the phone call.

At Tuesday's meeting, Rocky De Witt, a Republican, and Supervisor Mark Monson, a longtime Democrat who ran as an independent in his last election, noted that voters are still able to file a petition, futile though the effort may be.

"Nobody's going to get 4,500 signatures in two weeks. You'd have to do a marathon," Monson said, while advocating for an appointment rather than an election.

"Well -- I don't want to tell them that they can't try," De Witt responded, adding: "I wouldn't want it to look like we're trying to dissuade them from doing that."