Woman with Trump Russia sign stands silently on Sioux City street corner

SIOUX CITY -- The woman won't speak to her reasons or motivation, but her sign says a lot, and she sure gets noticed on a prominent downtown street corner.
It may not be every day, but the woman frequently stands just outside the front doors of City Hall, on the corner of Sixth and Douglas streets, and holds a sign that reads, "President DONALD TRUMP" on the top line, with "SPY FOR RUSSIA?" beneath it.
Back in mid-2019, and again recently, the woman declined to speak when approached by a reporter. She stood mutely, as has been her practice, again on Tuesday when a photographer snapped images of her on a unseasonably cool day.
She periodically raised either arm as vehicles passed by. Compared to last year, her garb has been updated, with a face mask now being worn, due to community spread of the novel coronavirus.
The "SPY FOR RUSSIA?" message apparently plays off the impressions some Americans have that Trump has been knowingly or unknowingly used by Russian officials to advance the nation's interests, after seeking to meddle in the 2016 election that he ultimately won over Hillary Clinton.
An April 2019 report by special counsel Robert Mueller said, "The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion." The report also showed Trump's 2016 campaign chairman shared polling data with an associate suspected of ties to Russian intelligence. Another Trump associate sought inside information about Democratic emails stolen by Kremlin operatives.
Since that time, Americans have both said the report exonerated the president and showed he had ill intent.
The woman usually faces westbound traffic that moves along Sixth Street, and many walk near her via two crosswalks. A man in a white sports utility vehicle drove by the woman with the sign and yelled out, "Trump!," and gave a thumbs up.
People who have seen her say they're curious about what motivates the woman to take to the corner so frequently, even if they may never know the answer.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has noticed the woman.
"She is definitely committed to her cause. She has been doing this for at least two years," Scott said.
Local resident Kevin Livezey on Wednesday said he has seen the woman with the sign on most days over the last three months.
"It is America. She is doing her constitutional right," Livezey said. "She isn't hurting anybody, she isn't lighting any buildings on fire."
However, Livezey said the woman's written message is amiss, as there is no connection by Trump to Russia, he asserted.
"I lean very far right...I definitely don't agree with her," he said.
Mary Haugen, of Yankton, South Dakota, was seeing the woman's message for the first time Wednesday.
"That sign is well marked. You can't miss it," Haugen said.
However, Haugen said the woman should be aiming her criticisms of American politics more broadly. She doesn't like "the military-industrial complex" of the nation, and thinks voting in the presidential race involving Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is a lost cause.
"She has no idea. (Trump) is an actor, and so is Biden," Haugen said.
