Woman with Trump Russia sign stands silently on Sioux City street corner

An April 2019 report by special counsel Robert Mueller said, "The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion." The report also showed Trump's 2016 campaign chairman shared polling data with an associate suspected of ties to Russian intelligence. Another Trump associate sought inside information about Democratic emails stolen by Kremlin operatives.

Since that time, Americans have both said the report exonerated the president and showed he had ill intent.

The woman usually faces westbound traffic that moves along Sixth Street, and many walk near her via two crosswalks. A man in a white sports utility vehicle drove by the woman with the sign and yelled out, "Trump!," and gave a thumbs up.

People who have seen her say they're curious about what motivates the woman to take to the corner so frequently, even if they may never know the answer.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has noticed the woman.

"She is definitely committed to her cause. She has been doing this for at least two years," Scott said.