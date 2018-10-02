SIOUX CITY -- As the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors consider giving $150,000 toward a Sioux City riverfront redevelopment project, the likelihood of a large, multi-million dollar Ferris wheel being the major drawing piece has dwindled.
The entire project has an estimated cost of $14.5 million, and the exact selection of the redevelopment pieces will determine the ultimate price tag. The county supervisors were asked by a city of Sioux City official during the Tuesday board meeting to provide $150,000 to the endeavor.
The supervisors said they could make a decision in January, when talks on the 2019-20 fiscal year budget begin.
“I would like to see us take part. The amount is what we would talk about in January,” Supervisor Marty Pottebaum said.
Similarly to when the county provided $50,000 to the city project for Cone Park in Sioux City, a county contribution to the riverfront project could help the city "leverage" a state grant, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said.
"We will apply for an Enhance Iowa or Community Attraction and Tourism grant through the state of Iowa. The grant requires city, county and private funding. Woodbury County's $50,000 contribution to the Cone Park project helped us secure a $300,000 CAT grant in 2015," Salvatore wrote in a memo to the county.
Among the options unveiled in a Sioux City Council meeting in April was the possibility of a big ticket item – such as a Ferris wheel with a possible cost of $2.7 million -- designed to make the riverfront a destination. A piece like that would need to come from private donations and grants, rather than taxpayer dollars, Salavtore previously said.
Salvatore on Tuesday said the committee working on the project now sees a “lighted water feature” as the most likely “iconic” piece.
“We think the Ferris wheel is more on the back burner at this point,” he said.
The city and the Riverfront Steering Committee are looking to rework the ground along the Missouri River where the Argosy Casino-Sioux City was located for two decades until a new casino, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opened in August 2014.
Salvatore said it is imperative that the riverfront area is remade in a more pleasing way on 15 acres roughly from Virginia Street to Floyd Boulevard, since it “is the front door to our community.”
Salvatore said the city has $6.5 million tentatively directed to the riverfront redevelopment.
He said the $150,000 from the county could be given over one or more subsequent fiscal years, such as 2019-20 or 2020-21. The goal is to break ground in spring 2020, after an 11-year Interstate 29 major reconstruction finishes in 2019.
Other amenities include open green spaces, shelters, overlooks and other interactive features. SmithGroup JJR presented its schematic design proposal to the city.
Supervisor Jeremy Taylor asked if the county money could be spread over four years. Salvatore said two years is preferable, to meet grant parameters. He said the city plans to apply for a state grant of $500,000 to $600,000 by the deadline of February 15, 2019.
The supervisors indicated they would likely have an answer to meet that application deadline.
Supervisor Keith Radig said it will be important to determine if the project has benefit to a wide variety of taxpayers in the county, not just Sioux City. Taylor said he roughly supports county participation in the project at a level to be determined.