Woodbury County $10 million financial plan for roads could take another step

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will consider action Tuesday toward borrowing $10 million for improving a big swath of county gravel roads.
The supervisors will hold a 4:45 p.m. public hearing in the meeting held at the downtown Woodbury County Courthouse. Residents will have a chance to weigh in on plans by the supervisors to borrow $10 million via a bond sale to finance the gravel improvements.
After the public hearing, the supervisors will vote to issue the bonds, a step the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District in January sought to stop. That legal proceeding has a court date in January 2021.
Nonetheless, the county supervisors keep moving the plan, and the newest amendment to the roads plan to be weighed Tuesday specifies which rural streets will be included and traffic counts showing why they should be on the list, county Finance Director Dennis Butler said.
Since early 2019, rural residents had raised concerns about the condition of county roads. They said that the gravel layer on many of them is too thin to support heavy agricultural equipment and that they become sloppy in wet weather.
County Engineer Mark Nahra said the roads only have one inch of gravel thickness in many places, and the goal is to get to 3 to 5 inches deep. An estimated 2 million tons of gravel would be applied to nearly 800 miles of roads over five years.
The SB-L district filed a petition asking a judge to annul the county board's Dec. 17 adoption of a bond resolution and void the board's action to use tax increment revenues to finance the project.
The district's petition said the county acted improperly when approving the bond resolution and also failed to make a finding that the gravel project assists in economic development by creating jobs and wealth, a key requirement for implementing the type of funding the board approved.
County Board Chairman Matthew Ung has said the county action was legal and the gravel project will benefit all residents.
To repay the bonds, the county board approved the usage of tax-increment financing generated from property included in the Grow Woodbury Urban Renewal Area that includes a large portion of the SB-L district. The so-called TIF funding is used by governments to divert increased property taxes from new construction to pay off money borrowed by issuing bonds to pay for public improvements that spur economic development.
Woodbury County established the urban renewal area in 2010. The area has been expanded since then, including a 2013 addition that included CF Industries' $2 billion expansion in the Port Neal Industrial area. CF's expansion, completed in 2016, has significantly increased the school district's property valuation base and potential for TIF funds generated within the urban renewal area.
In advance of the Tuesday meeting, Butler said the county's latest changes to the plan demonstrates there is an economic development justification for using TIF dollars for the gravel project.
"We are going into more detail on what we are doing," Butler said.
PHOTOS: Historic auto dealers in Sioux City
Davidson's Auto Block
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
Wetmore Chalmers Dealership
Knoepfler historical photos
Knoepfler Historical Photos
William Warnock Co.
Sioux City Motor Sales Co.
Murray Cadillac
Ryal Miller Chevrolet
Stoddard Motor Co.
Wilson Motors
Vigen Motor Company
Carlin Motor Company
Hoak Motors
Bob Tagatz Pontiac
Salzness Buick
Senftner Volkswagen Porsche Audi
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.