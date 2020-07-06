Woodbury County $10 million financial plan for roads could take another step

County Engineer Mark Nahra said the roads only have one inch of gravel thickness in many places, and the goal is to get to 3 to 5 inches deep. An estimated 2 million tons of gravel would be applied to nearly 800 miles of roads over five years.

The SB-L district filed a petition asking a judge to annul the county board's Dec. 17 adoption of a bond resolution and void the board's action to use tax increment revenues to finance the project.

The district's petition said the county acted improperly when approving the bond resolution and also failed to make a finding that the gravel project assists in economic development by creating jobs and wealth, a key requirement for implementing the type of funding the board approved.

County Board Chairman Matthew Ung has said the county action was legal and the gravel project will benefit all residents.