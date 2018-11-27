SIOUX CITY --Woodbury County officials are looking to help residents who have complained and want less noisy braking by semi trucks passing through towns.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors held the first reading of a proposed so-called “Jake brake” countywide ordinance, to potentially silence loud braking on some highways such as U.S. Highway 20. County Engineer Mark Nahra said residents are speaking out about the loud braking, which would be outlawed near such spots as Sioux City, Salix, Lawton and Moville, if the ordinance passes.
The ordinance would make it unlawful for drivers to use a means of braking that "results in excessive, loud, unusual or explosive noise" from a vehicle.
A public hearing was held in the county board meeting, and no people came to address the topic. County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said he is "supportive" of the measure.
"Maybe it is a deterrent, just having the awareness," Taylor said.
Compression brakes are used on large diesel-powered straight trucks and semis to slow the vehicle without activating air or hydraulic brakes.
Nahra said truck drivers like to use compression brakes when slowing down, because it "saves wear and tear on mechanical brakes, but does result in a large amount of noise generated by the truck, as the engine compression brakes are activated."
County Budget Director Dennis Butler said it seems some truckers use the louder brakes in Moville out of dissatisfaction with having to stop at a sign, in the only stopping spot in the 300-mile length of Highway 20 across Iowa.
"They regularly rattle our windows in Moville," said Nahra, of the location of his department office in that town.
The measure being considered updates an existing 2006 ordinance on prohibiting the use of compression brakes, making it applicable in more places. Violations in the eight specified portions of the county would result in a $100 penalty.
Nahra said the individual towns of Moville and Sloan already have their own "Jake brake" ordinances, but the measure under consideration would give more uniformity in the county, with "all ordinances signed under one cover."
The ordinance requires three readings in separate board meetings, then the county supervisors could make a final vote in December. The second reading is set for the Dec. 4 meeting.
Nahra said it would not cost a lot to implement a new ordinance prohibiting the use of "Jake braking," with the cost of $250 for each sign that would be erected in applicable places.