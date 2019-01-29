SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday declined to give $150,000 to the city of Sioux City's riverfront development project, but approved a lesser donation of $60,000 to the endeavor.
Back in October, the supervisors first discussed the city request to get $150,000 from the county, in order to show wide community support and leverage a state grant of $600,000 for the riverfront project. They said it would be better to discuss the project in early 2019, when 2019-20 fiscal year budget discussions were underway.
Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the project will aid the broader community. The city is applying for a Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant through the state of Iowa, which requires city, county and private funding to be received.
The entire riverfront project has an estimated cost of $16 million. The city will put in $6 million over five years. Work on the project would be conducted in three phrases, which could begin in 2020 and finish in 2023.
Supervisor Keith Radig said the project would benefit a wide variety of county residents, not just those in Sioux City. Radig backed giving a higher amount to the project, but relented when hearing little support for providing $150,000.
Supervisor Rocky De Witt, of Lawton, said he represents the only district with large swaths of rural territory, and said there are more pressing needs for county roads. De Witt said he would not support any amount going to the riverfront project.
Supervisor Matthew Ung said it is unclear if county money spent on the project would boost economic development.
Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said he could support an amount less than $100,000, so Radig proposed $60,000, or one-tenth of the amount of the CAT grant sought. That motion passed on a 3-2 vote, with Ung and De Witt voting against it, and Radig, Taylor and Marty Pottebaum voting affirmatively.
The $60,000 will come from payments of $20,000 in each of three consecutive fiscal years through 2021-22.
The city and the Riverfront Steering Committee are looking to rework the ground along the Missouri River where the Argosy Casino-Sioux City was located for two decades until a new casino, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opened in August 2014.
Two weeks ago, the Sioux City Council received updated plans, showing several interactive structures that light up and change color, rather than a Ferris wheel as the main attraction at Chris Larsen Park.
Salvatore said there was precedence for the county to aid a city recreation project, when $50,000 was given to Cone Park in Sioux City, which was also a case in which a $300,000 state grant was leveraged.
"It was a tremendous success," Salvatore said of the park, which for a second year is drawing people to a snow tubing hill and ice skating rink.
2020 BUDGET DISCUSSIONS
In other business, for a fifth consecutive week, the supervisors worked through county department proposals as they seek to finalize a budget by March 15. They reviewed various elements of the County Attorney's Office led by P.J. Jennings, and made no cuts to the $3.3 million budget proposal.
The supervisors also discussed how much to pay the roughly 35 non-union county employees for 2019-20. The supervisors deadlocked in a 2-2 vote on a proposal to give a 2 percent raise, and Radig said he sees 2.5 percent as the maximum to direct in raises to non-union workers.
Most of the 400 county employees are union members, and have raises coming in the 2.5 to 3 percent range.
De Witt said, "I won't vote for less than 3 percent."
The supervisors will return to the pay issue in a February meeting, as they work through a budget that sat at $56.9 million, or $2.3 million more than the current year budget, when talks began.
The budget covers the period from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.