Woodbury County approves new Emergency Services Director

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Board of Supervisors had approved Andrew Donawa as the new Emergency Services Director.

Donawa will start Nov. 1 at $70,000 a year. Board of Supervisors Chair Rocky De Witt said five candidates were interviewed. Donawa was chosen because of his leadership and his previous involvement with emergency services.

“I think it will be a good move for us and I think he will be well received,” De Witt said.

Donawa was recently in Burt County, Nebraska, serving as the County Emergency Manager and Planning & Zoning Administrator.

Before being in Nebraska, Donawa served as the executive director of the first Responders Support Services in North Carolina, and the government liaison for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in North Carolina, and

The longtime director Gary Brown retired in July and since, the position has been temporarily filled by Dawn Zahnley, the department’s administrative assistant.

