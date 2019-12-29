Woodbury County auditor expects legal challenge to Jeremy Taylor's voting registration

Gill said a female county resident, which he did not identify, came to his office on Dec. 23 and said she would soon challenge Taylor's voting registration. Gill said it appears the woman will assert that Taylor should show his residence for voting purposes should be Christy Road, instead of Grandview Boulevard.

During the supervisors' meeting on Dec. 17, another resident, John Williams of Sioux City, challenged Taylor to demonstrate where he actually lives. Williams argued Taylor is not sufficiently answering that question, and added he has reasons to believe Taylor does not live on Grandview Boulevard.

Taylor has insisted he is "completely in compliance" with election law because he is registered at vote at the 3215 Grandview address.

"We live in both places," he said. "We are back and forth, as we so choose."

Gill, who is the county's chief election official, asked to hire Sioux City attorney Doug Phillips to represent the county in the voter registration challenge after county Attorney P.J. Jennings declared a conflict of interest in the case. Gill said he isn't sure how much that Phillips could charge in fees.