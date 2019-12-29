Woodbury County auditor expects legal challenge to Jeremy Taylor's voting registration

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill is seeking to hire a private attorney to represent the county during an expected legal challenge that will question whether county Supervisor Jeremy Taylor lives at the address where he is registered to vote.
Two weeks ago, the Journal first reported on Taylor's residency issues. In Iowa counties such as Woodbury that draw districts based on population, supervisors must live in the district in which they run. Taylor listed his house at 3215 Grandview as his official residence when he won re-election in District 2 in November 2018. But in May, Taylor and his family purchased a $470,000 home in the Whispering Creek neighborhood that's well outside the northside district and lies within District 3, which is represented by Supervisor Marty Pottebaum.
State law says a vacancy is automatically triggered when an elected official moves out of a district.
During the county board's weekly meeting Monday, Gill will ask the supervisors to approve funding for outside legal counsel.
Gill said a female county resident, which he did not identify, came to his office on Dec. 23 and said she would soon challenge Taylor's voting registration. Gill said it appears the woman will assert that Taylor should show his residence for voting purposes should be Christy Road, instead of Grandview Boulevard.
During the supervisors' meeting on Dec. 17, another resident, John Williams of Sioux City, challenged Taylor to demonstrate where he actually lives. Williams argued Taylor is not sufficiently answering that question, and added he has reasons to believe Taylor does not live on Grandview Boulevard.
You have free articles remaining.
Taylor has insisted he is "completely in compliance" with election law because he is registered at vote at the 3215 Grandview address.
"We live in both places," he said. "We are back and forth, as we so choose."
Gill, who is the county's chief election official, asked to hire Sioux City attorney Doug Phillips to represent the county in the voter registration challenge after county Attorney P.J. Jennings declared a conflict of interest in the case. Gill said he isn't sure how much that Phillips could charge in fees.
State law says that if a residency dispute needs to be resolved, a special ad hoc panel, comprised of Gill, Jennings and Treasurer Mike Clayton would meet to rule on the issue.
Jennings said Friday the reason he has a conflict of interest on the voter registration is the issue is "too closely related to the vacancy issue that might be put forth" in the near future to the three-person panel of which he would be a member.
Two months after winning his second term in District 2 in November 2018, Taylor launched his campaign for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat held by Rep. Steve King.
In campaign finance disclosure documents for both his county office and the federal race, Taylor listed the house at 3215 Grandview Blvd. as his residence. Jeremy and Kim Taylor took possession of that home, which has 883 square feet, on May 31, 2013. It was a home Taylor had owned since 2003, when paying $78,000.