Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill encourages absentee ballot voting

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County election officials are encouraging people to request absentee ballot to avoid potentially long lines during early voting and Election Day.

Changes in voting laws have restricted voters' access to absentee ballots and early in-person voting, which Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill believes will contribute to longer wait times on Election Day.

“If these people don’t take advantage of early voting opportunities, it’s going to put some pressure on the polling places on Election Day,” Gill said. “If you can do it and if you want to do it … vote early.”

Oct. 19 is the first day of early in-person voting for the November general election. Absentee ballots can be requested until Oct. 24.

In the past, Gill was able to send out absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in Woodbury County. Now, he is no longer able to do that, and voter must request a ballot request form.

This change mostly impacts elderly and handicapped people, Gill said. He said people he speaks to are disappointed about the change.

Gill said the number of people who have requested absentee ballots is down due to this change. He said there were 3,500 ballot requests as of Monday.

In the last comparable election -- the 2018 primary – there were 16,000 early votes and 20,000 Election Day votes. If turnout is similar, Gill said the polling places will be

Absentee ballots must also be received by the office before end of Election Day, whereas previously it only had to be postmarked on Election Day.

Another change restricts the number of days early voting can be held. Previously an early voting site could be open for 29 days before the election law changes. Now the sites can only be open for 20 days.

The Long Lines Recreational Center will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 19.

Changes made in 2021 required a petition of 100 voter signatures for a county to hold a satellite voting location. In the past, the county auditor could choose. In July the League of Women Voters submitted a petition to keep it operating.

Other early in-person voting sites include:

- Woodbury County Courthouse, Oct. 19- Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

- Morningside University, Olson Student Center, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

- Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and;

- Carpenters Local 948, 2200 West 19th St, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the first election to occur since county redistricting occurred. The county normally keeps polling places the same every election, but due to the redistricting, many people will be assigned to new polling places.

Voters will receive mail from the elections office telling them where their polling place is, Gill said. The polling places and districts are also available on the county’s website.