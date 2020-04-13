Woodbury County auditor says response to mail-in balloting is strong, pushes back on Trump fraud claims

Gill said he hasn't paid much attention to voting concerns expressed by Trump.

"I am very confident that voting at home is something that voters who do it, respect the process and do it in a responsible manner. In order to influence the outcome of an election, it would take the creation of an impossible conspiracy where imaginary voters would be created, (which) would be impossible to maintain," Gill said.

"It would also take the form of voters requesting ballots for people other than themselves and casting those ballots without the knowledge of the legitimate voter. If that was occurring, we would be hearing about it."

Trump last week spoke and tweeted a few times about his criticisms of broad mail-in voting, which is being set up in many states lately.

On April 8, Trump tweeted, "Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans."