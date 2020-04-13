Woodbury County auditor says response to mail-in balloting is strong, pushes back on Trump fraud claims

SIOUX CITY -- The top elections official in Woodbury County said Monday that county residents are embracing early, mail-in voting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and he pushed back on assertions by President Donald Trump that mail-in balloting could lead to voter fraud.
County Auditor Pat Gill four weeks ago announced his initiative to encourage as much mail balloting as possible for the July 7 special election and June 2 primary election, so as to make people less likely to add to community spread of coronavirus. Gill will set up only two polling places for the ballots to be cast in person for the June primary, with one in Sioux City and the other in Climbing Hill.
Gill already sent out a mailing to registered voters so they could request mailed ballots for the special election.
He said Woodbury County voters "get it," since so far more than 9,000 ballots have been requested -- and more than 2,200 ballots completed -- for the July election to fill a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors vacancy. He said for most special elections, the rule of thumb for turnout is about 10 percent, which would be around 5,700 voters.
Gill said he hasn't paid much attention to voting concerns expressed by Trump.
"I am very confident that voting at home is something that voters who do it, respect the process and do it in a responsible manner. In order to influence the outcome of an election, it would take the creation of an impossible conspiracy where imaginary voters would be created, (which) would be impossible to maintain," Gill said.
"It would also take the form of voters requesting ballots for people other than themselves and casting those ballots without the knowledge of the legitimate voter. If that was occurring, we would be hearing about it."
Trump last week spoke and tweeted a few times about his criticisms of broad mail-in voting, which is being set up in many states lately.
On April 8, Trump tweeted, "Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans."
Additionally, Gill, a Democrat, said the fact that Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, the state’s top elections official and a Republican, plans to mail to the more than 2 million registered voters an absentee ballot request form for the June primary, shows the wide acceptance of mail balloting.
"With South Dakota and Secretary Pate supporting the effort for people to vote at home, it is a strong indication of the recognition that voting by mail is a viable alternative for voters to participate in our democracy, without putting themselves and a huge number of the most susceptible people in our society at risk during this pandemic," Gill said.
Gill said experience has shown Sioux City voters are more receptive to mailing ballots than people living in rural areas, who Gill said view voting as having a social element.
Gill said a drop box has been installed near the north entrance of the Woodbury County Courthouse for people to place completed early ballots.
