Woodbury County board delays decision on giving $1M to LAMB theatre renovation project

SIOUX CITY — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday postponed a decision to provide funding to LAMB Arts for the 625 Douglas Project, partially citing concerns surrounding the new law enforcement center funding.

LAMB Arts asked the county to provide $1 million in funding to renovate the historic building at 625 Douglas St., which was built as the city's first auditorium. LAMB's renovation costs are estimated at $17.4 million. The supervisors voted unanimously to delay a decision to a future meeting.

LAMB Executive Director Diana Wooley said the theater requires matching funds from both the city and the county to apply for some grants.

She said the project has three goals: restore, reimagine and reveal.

It will restore the historical building to its original purpose, reimagine the interior of the building, and reveal that Sioux City is a cultural and artistic hub, according to LAMB's application.

"We view this project as a source of pride for Siouxland," according to the application. "It will greatly enhance the corner in which it sits opposite the beautiful Woodbury County Courthouse and City Hall, adding to the historic fabric of the area."

