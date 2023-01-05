 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodbury County Board looking to pare $6.3 million from 2024's budget

Matthew Ung

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County supervisors hope to close a $6.3 million gap to keep the property tax levy rate unchanged.

Tuesday marked the first day of work on the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget. The gap to keep the same rate as FY2023 is the largest in years, almost triple the gap of the previous year.

Historically, $2 million has been the gap the supervisors needed to fill to keep the property tax levy the same. Last year the board sought to close a $2.6 million gap.

Chair Matthew Ung said the board has been able to avoid tax rate increases for eight years and he wants it to continue.

“This will be a no-nonsense budget process I hope from this board to get where we need to go,” Ung said.

The first meeting of the 2023 year was the first of many examining the county's $84.5 million budget. Dennis Butler, county finance director, said it will be a challenging budget due to high inflation, ongoing expenses and the cost of running the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, which will open in 2023.

The overall tax asking is proposed to increase by roughly $7.8 million with improvement requests.

Without the improvement requests the tax asking is proposed to increase by $7.3 million. Last year it was around $6.3 million, Butler said. If nothing is changed, the potential tax rate is $8.07 for urban and $10.69 for rural per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

The budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 covers county revenues and expenses to operate law enforcement, infrastructure, voting and other county functions. Under state law, the county must set the budget by March 31.

Tuesday the board made a variety of slight budget decreases for a total of $47,798. Many of the reductions were due to a “40-hour accrual” reduction.

The FY2023 budget had tax rates of $7.15 for urban and $9.61 for rural per $1,000 of taxable valuation. This was a two-cent decrease for both from the FY22 budget.

Ung said he and the other supervisors will be working to ensure the tax rate will stay flat.

“This is a very tough year but we have tools we’re going to use,” he said.

The next budget review meeting will occur at 2 p.m. Thursday at the courthouse.

