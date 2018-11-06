SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County's two incumbent board of supervisors members were elected to second terms Tuesday.
Voters also re-elected County Treasurer Michael Clayton to a third term.
Republican Jeremy Taylor defeated Democratic challenger Flora Lee 60 percent to 39 percent for the District 2 seat.
Taylor said that during the campaign, he stressed the board's achievements the past four years and he sold voters on the board's plans for the future.
"I think the key was running an issues-driven campaign," said Taylor, 40, of Sioux City.
In the District 4 race, Republican Matthew Ung beat his Democratic opponent, Carter Smith, 55 percent to 44 percent.
"My record rang truer than my opponent's rhetoric, and Woodbury County voters listened," Ung said.
Taylor, 40, of Sioux City, was seeking his second four-year term on the board after defeating longtime board member George Boykin in 2014. An energy and environmental specialist for Sioux City School District and Chaplain (Captain) for the 734th RSG Iowa Army National Guard, Taylor had a prominent role in Woodbury County's move to a new multi-county region for delivering mental health services. He said overseeing that transition will be one of his priorities during the next four years. He also hopes to keep taxes low and champion economic development.
"I want to make sure we can continue to improve the budget process," Taylor said.
Lee, 64, a Sioux City social worker/consultant and longtime community activist, served four three-year terms on the Sioux City Community School District's board of education from 1991-2003.
Ung, 30, of Sioux City, was elected to his first term in 2014, promising to change the status quo and improve county government transparency. Ung, an office manager at Foot & Ankle Clinic, said he hopes to continue the county's long-term planning process and continue to be fiscally responsible.
"I want to continue to advocate for the taxpayers and operate with integrity," he said.
His opponent, Smith, 29, an HIV case worker for Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City, was a first-time candidate for public office.
In the county treasurer's race, the Republican Clayton, 72, of Salix, defeated Bruce Garbe, 64, a Democrat from Sioux City, 57 percent to 38 percent.
Incumbent Woodbury County Attorney Patrick "PJ" Jennings, a Democrat, was elected to a fourth four-year term. He was unopposed.