Woodbury County Board of Supervisors concerned about Grant Township

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County may have to take over Grant Township due to issues regarding payments and trustee resignations.
During the Tuesday night Board of Supervisors meeting Chairman Rocky De Witt outlined issues pertaining to Grant Township, which is in between Anthon, Climbing Hill and Oto.
Over the last few weeks, De Witt said the board members have heard through the auditor’s office that Grant trustees were resigning. The town has three trustees and a city clerk, Jean Lillie.
Two had resigned and then the third officially resigned a few days ago.
The three trustees have resigned due to disagreements on how things should be run, De Witt said.
Tuesday afternoon, De Witt found out bills are not being paid. De Witt and Auditor Pat Gill said the last time a bill was paid was before the end of the last fiscal year. Fire departments such as Anthon are not getting the township levy funds, De Witt said.
Because no bills have been paid, De Witt said there has been no mowing at the cemeteries and school grounds. He said they are active cemeteries and with Memorial Day approaching, he doesn’t want the state of the lawns to be embarrassing for the county.
De Witt said he spoke with the contractor for the lawns Tuesday afternoon. The contractor wants to see it looks nice and doesn’t want to do it for free.
“And I don’t blame him,” he said.
The township’s account is managed by First Security Bank, De Witt said. He also said the bank does not have Lillie as clerk in the financial records. Any payments also have to be verified by two trustees.
Along with no payments, a yearly budget has not been submitted. Gill said the office has sent three notices to Lillie and has not heard anything back. The budget was due in March.
“It raises more questions than answers,” De Witt said.
According to the Iowa Code, De Witt said the county is required to take over the township until the problems are resolved.
“We don’t want to take over the township if we don’t have to but I’m starting to think we won’t have a choice,” he said. “We’re obviously going to have to find new trustees and figure out what the issue is with the current clerk.”
De Witt said he has not been able to contact Lillie.
De Witt and Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman will meet on Wednesday to discuss what the options are and to contact entities that are not receiving funding.
“Hopefully they’re not in trouble and have some reserves that can keep them rolling,” he said.