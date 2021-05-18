Woodbury County Board of Supervisors concerned about Grant Township

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“And I don’t blame him,” he said.

The township’s account is managed by First Security Bank, De Witt said. He also said the bank does not have Lillie as clerk in the financial records. Any payments also have to be verified by two trustees.

Along with no payments, a yearly budget has not been submitted. Gill said the office has sent three notices to Lillie and has not heard anything back. The budget was due in March.

“It raises more questions than answers,” De Witt said.

According to the Iowa Code, De Witt said the county is required to take over the township until the problems are resolved.

“We don’t want to take over the township if we don’t have to but I’m starting to think we won’t have a choice,” he said. “We’re obviously going to have to find new trustees and figure out what the issue is with the current clerk.”

De Witt said he has not been able to contact Lillie.

De Witt and Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman will meet on Wednesday to discuss what the options are and to contact entities that are not receiving funding.